The homes of the Argentine Leo Messi, the Brazilian Neymar and the Italian Marco Verratti have received a reinforcement of security agentsafter the insults uttered by several hundred Paris Saint Germain (PSG) fans in front of the club’s administrative headquarters.

Messi and Neymar: more protection for their homes in Paris

The French press reports this Thursday on the measure adopted by PSG after a hundred fans went yesterday to Neymar’s mansion in Bougival (a town west of Paris), to ask the Brazilian to leave the French club. .

At dawn, andhe team led by Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifi condemned “in the strongest possible terms the intolerable and insulting acts of a small group of individuals” and, in a statement, he offered his support to the footballers in the face of attitudes that he described as “shameful”.

In addition to the concern for Neymar’s home, Messi’s, located in Neuilly-sur-Seine, is also under the care of the club, as is the Camp des Loges training center, located in the city of Saint-Germain in Laye (west of Paris).

On Wednesday, some 300 supporters called by the radical fan collective CUP protested outside the gates of PSG’s administrative headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt (southwest of Paris).

“Neymar, fuck you!” or “We are fed up with mercenaries: Get out!

Messi” were some of the screams that were heard.

The concentrates also demanded the resignation of Al-Khelaifi, who, during his 11 years at the entity, has hired many stars with millions from Qatar.

The demonstration coincided with the harsh sanction of two weeks without employment and salary imposed on the “Flea”, for, according to the club, having gone to Saudi Arabia on Monday to promote the country as a tourist destination without having requested permission, and that one day after a league defeat for PSG against Lorient (1-3).

EFE

More news