PSG beat Riyadh in friendly despite Ronaldo brace

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Riyadh in a friendly match. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Riyadh at the King Fahd Stadium and ended with a score of 5:4. The victory was helped by goals from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Ekitike, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos. As part of the team of Saudi stars, Jang Hyun-soo, Anderson Talisca and captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice.

Ronaldo scored for the first time since joining the Saudi team. He and Messi have not met on the same field since December 2020.

Ronaldo moved to Al Nasr on December 30, 2022. His salary at the club will be 200 million euros per year, which is a record figure among all athletes in the world. Later it was reported that the main rival of the Al-Hilal team was ready to offer Messi a contract with a salary of at least $ 300 million a year.