Last week, while playing the Mundialito, which Bayern ended up winning, I felt a certain nostalgia for recent glories. Madrid came there every year and if not, Barça. It is a tournament that is not worth much in itself, because it is taken for granted that the best in the world is the Champions Champions, but it serves to ratify that superiority with an official title and we saw it as a pleasant and easy title to win. We were not there and the bets do not place us as favorites to return soon. The bets pay 4 to 1 the title of City or Bayern, 9 that of Liverpool, 13 PSG and Juventus … Atlético and Barça are paid at 15, Madrid at 17, Sevilla at 41.

This is how things are when the Champions League now returns with a stellar clash that could revive us. PSG visit Barça in the highlight of the day. When the draw came out, we were so distressed that we almost gave up Barça for eviction. But now it’s something else. Although Ansu Fati is missing, he has improved a lot at the top, starting with the humor of Messi, who is tired of being angry. We know nothing about his future, but we do know about his present, which is splendid. The entire Barça attack zone has flourished around him. They play well, they look for each other, they hug each other after goals with childish joy. The group emits magnificent signals.

Of course: you have to count on him to give away a goal every day. I stung the strength to reappear, but even if I do, it won’t be the same. Araújo is out. Barça is a gap behind that tonight will be somewhat less serious given the absences of Neymar and Di María, but a gap at last. You already know how bad it is to conceal goals at home in games like this. The attack, of course, will be led by Mbappé, who came (as before Neymar) to heir to the throne that Cristiano and Messi have shared these years but, like Neymar before, is staying on the slope. We will see if the comparison with Messi resists today. I see it difficult. We will all fix our gaze on them.