Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. One for the other, assists and goals, three, always through the same feet and the same ingenious interpretation of football. Le classique was played at the Velodrome in Marseille, the eternal challenge between Om and PSG. On the eve it was a match that could reopen the French championship. It ended 0-3 and it was the further consecration of an absolute superiority, which quickly froze the enthusiasm of one of the hottest stadiums in Europe. The complicity of the bad and remodeled defense of Marseille takes little away from the plays of two phenomena who have written a new page in a story that brings together two of the greatest ever. They challenged each other in the legendary final of the World Cup in Qatar, Messi winning the title he needed to become immortal, Mbappe ‘to mortgage, at the age of 24, a legacy that has already belonged to him for some time. Today’s match report says Mbappé 2 goals and one assist, Messi 1 goal and two assists. The sum, together with the bets that produced it, says that if they play like this there is none for anyone.