The MLS imposed on Tuesday two fines to Lionel Messi and Luis Suárezboth of Inter Miami, for grabbing rivals for the neck during last Saturday against New York City FC.

In both cases, the League Disciplinary Committee said the players violated “The MLS policy with respect to the hands towards the face/head/neck” of a rival. The amount of fines was not detailed.

After finishing the match, Messi went to the referee to protest and received a yellow card. He subsequently argued with an assistant coach of the New York City and grabbed him by the neck.

In the case of Suárez, the striker He grabbed the defense Birk laughs during the break.

The Inter Miami uncorked the 2025 MLS season with a 2-2 draw at home against New York City. The two assists of the Florida team gave them Messi. The Argentine Tomás Avilés advanced to Inter Miami in the 5th minute, but in 23 he went to the street for direct red.

Mitja Ilenic and Costa Rican Alonso Martínez turned the score for New Yorkers, but In the 100th minute the Inter Miami rescued a point thanks to a goal from the Venezuelan Telasco Segovia to Messi’s pass.