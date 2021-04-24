Leaving aside Atlético, which visits the Camp Nou on May 8 (4:15 pm), Barça today faces the most difficult rival of the remainder of the League, at least noting their classification. The Barça team visits at 4:15 p.m. to the Villarreal, which fights for fifth place with Real Sociedad and Betis. Ronald Koeman’s men can only win if they want to continue depending on themselves to win the title, something for which they will presumably need the 21 points at stake. A victory at the Estadio de La Cerámica would be an injection of optimism for the recent Cup champion.

The best guarantee to seek that triumph is the great moment of Leo Messi, who has exceeded 30 official goals for the 13th consecutive season and has reached 25 in the league for the 12th consecutive edition. The ’10’ is thrown after achieving a double in the Cup final against Athletic (0-4) and repeating in the 5-2 at Getafe last Thursday. He will meet another fit forward in 2021 as Gerard Moreno, who has 20 league goals and continues to make merits to be the starting striker for the Spanish team. It will be a luxurious pulse between lefties, perhaps with a special motivation for the former Espanyol attacker due to his old rivalry pulses with Piqué, who reserved in the second half against José Bordalás’ team thinking about this confrontation.

Koeman recovers Dembélé after overcoming his discomfort in the pubis and the substitute goalkeeper Neto, who had been out for three weeks, but lost Pjanic due to a knee problem. The Bosnian joins the losses of Braithwaite, Ansu Fati and Coutinho. The return of Dest to the starting eleven seems likely because he rested against Getafe and perhaps there is some more modification because in the second half fatigue was appreciated in players like Pedri or Mingueza. Sergi Roberto and Araujo are ready. Messi and De Jong will continue to play with the risk of seeing a fifth yellow that entails a penalty game.

“I don’t think it is the most difficult start because each game has its difficulties. Much depends on ourselves. We can if we show the necessary energy. There are many difficulties for all teams. There are few rivals who do not play anything. Villarreal plays football well, “explained Koeman, who understands that the full points are required for the four contenders for the title:” That is for any of the four. You can hardly fail. I don’t know how many, but you have to get a lot of points ». Villarreal lost 4-0 at the Camp Nou in the first round, but it’s been so long (on matchday 3 on the asymmetric calendar, the first that Barça played) that it counts for little. Ansu, for example, scored two goals that day.

Villarreal, who will face Arsenal next Thursday in the Europa League semi-finals, He is somewhat irregular in the last days because he has competed every three days. Of his last three league games he has only won one (1-5 against Levante) with losses at home against Osasuna (1-2) and away against Alavés (2-1). He has the loss of Iborra and the doubt of Estupiñán.