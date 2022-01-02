The Ligue 1 leader joins the outbreaks that have already affected other great teams, such as Real Madrid and Barcelona. Those infected will not be able to join PSG until they give a negative result, and therefore they will be low in the resumption of the French Cup, scheduled for this Monday.

Argentine Lionel Messi stands out among the four Paris Saint-Germain players with a momentary loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after testing positive in tests before joining the leader of Ligue 1.

Messi will have to stay in Argentina until he gives a negative result, as explained by PSG coach, his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino.

“We are taking all the necessary measures to try to prevent that if one player is infected, he infects another,” Pochettino said during the press conference prior to the resumption of football action, the round of 32 of the French Cup, where PSG they will face the fourth division Vannes. “We do everything possible to live together in the best way and to be able to continue playing football.”

The other players diagnosed were Spanish defender Juan Bernat, substitute goalkeeper Sergio Rico, also Spanish, and French midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

Christmas plagued by contagions in world football

The Christmas break has caused a barrage of positive cases in world football. Real Madrid lost this Sunday 1-0 in their visit to Getafe, affected by the losses of Philippe Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr, all infected with Covid-19.

Six other meringues players (including Luca Modric and Gareth Bale) and technical assistant Davide Ancelotti, were available after they were placed in isolation on December 16, due to the coronavirus.

File photo of the Brazilian of Real Madrid Vinicius Jr, absent this Sunday by Covid in the game that the merengue team lost to Getafe, December 22, 2021 © AP / Ricardo Larreina

On Saturday, the Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, showed his displeasure at the Spanish League’s refusal to suspend the duel against Mallorca, despite the fact that his team has 18 casualties, several of them due to Covid-19.

Liverpool’s German coach Juergen Klopp did not coach this Sunday in the match against Chelsea in the Premier League, after throwing a suspicious result in the anti-Covid controls.

With EFE