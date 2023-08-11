Friday, August 11, 2023
Messi and Cristiano’s wives react to Shakira’s ‘Empty Cup’ choreography

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Messi and Cristiano's wives react to Shakira's 'Empty Cup' choreography

Shakira and Antonela

The singer from Barranquilla assured that there was no enmity with Roccuzzo.

Photo:

Instagram: @shakira and @antonelaroccuzzo.

The singer from Barranquilla assured that there was no enmity with Roccuzzo.

Celebrities do not miss details of the Colombian success.

Shakira is a sensation for everything she does. Each publication of his on social networks generates a tornado of reactions, especially if it is something related to his latest musical hits.

In the last few hours, the Colombian has made three publications on her social networks that already have more than 11 million views and more than 3 million “likes.”

Shakira, sensation in the networks

And this Wednesday the Colombian was once again a trend with a video in which she appears dancing to the rhythm of her most recent musical release, empty cupwhich he recorded with Manuel Turizo.

Celebrities were quick to react, such was the case of two famous soccer couples: Antonela Roccuzzothe wife of Leo Messi, and also Georgina RodriguezCristiano Ronaldo’s partner, who were not indifferent to the choreography of the Colombian artist.

Even the social network Facebook, from her Instagram profile, commented on the Colombian dance: with the message “Hips only tell the truth (Hips only tell the truth)”.

