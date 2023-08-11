Messi and Cristiano’s wives react to Shakira’s ‘Empty Cup’ choreography

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The singer from Barranquilla assured that there was no enmity with Roccuzzo.
Instagram: @shakira and @antonelaroccuzzo.
The singer from Barranquilla assured that there was no enmity with Roccuzzo.
Celebrities do not miss details of the Colombian success.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Shakira is a sensation for everything she does. Each publication of his on social networks generates a tornado of reactions, especially if it is something related to his latest musical hits.
In the last few hours, the Colombian has made three publications on her social networks that already have more than 11 million views and more than 3 million “likes.”
Shakira, sensation in the networks
And this Wednesday the Colombian was once again a trend with a video in which she appears dancing to the rhythm of her most recent musical release, empty cupwhich he recorded with Manuel Turizo.
Celebrities were quick to react, such was the case of two famous soccer couples: Antonela Roccuzzothe wife of Leo Messi, and also Georgina RodriguezCristiano Ronaldo’s partner, who were not indifferent to the choreography of the Colombian artist.
Even the social network Facebook, from her Instagram profile, commented on the Colombian dance: with the message “Hips only tell the truth (Hips only tell the truth)”.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Messi #Cristianos #wives #react #Shakiras #Empty #Cup #choreography
Leave a Reply