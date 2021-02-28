Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing for the same team? The slogan that seems almost impossible due to the past and present of the two footballers who for more than a decade have attracted the attraction of world football, appeared on the negotiating table. Who raises it? a certain David Beckham.

The English star, owner of Inter Miami, was enthusiastic about the franchise’s intention to “bring in great players like Messi and CR7” to play in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

“I know that in Miami our fans want to see big stars. We already have great players like Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi who already bring glitz and glamor but in the near future we want to have the opportunity to bring in big names. We are talking about it because we aspire to see them in Miami “Beckham said.

David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami, was enthusiastic about the idea of ​​bringing Messi and Cristiano together. (AFP photo)

The idea seems a bit far-fetched. Especially for the carats of both figures. However, the businessman’s pulse did not tremble and he admitted that more than a dream, it is a possibility.

“I think both stars would be happy to play together. Any player dreams of playing alongside the best. Of course we always want to bring great players and we work for it. Miami has a great project for anyone and these types of players are the ones. that we aspire to bring here, “he continued.

The appearance of Beckham is not accidental. The MLS is on a soccer break and with an open transfer market. And the businessman does not doubt as to the reinforcements he wants for his team this next season.

“Leo (Messi) and Cristiano have been mentioned in our meetings, because they have been at the top of their game and have been the best for the last 15 years. We want to attract the best players and both are in the pipeline,” said Beckham.

The former player of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy, Milan and Paris Saint Germain stressed that Miami has a great power of attraction over anyone, which is why he was excited to realize “the team of dreams.”

When Messi wanted to leave Barcelona last August, one of the teams that sounded like a possible destination was Inter Miami, according to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo published this Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, present at Juventus in Italy and in the sights of Inter Miami. (Photo: ANSA)

Also on Beckham’s own wish list is the Portuguese star of Juventus and the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo (36 years old), with whom “informal” contacts have already been initiated, according to various Miami media.

The truth is that at the time, Cosmos had several elite figures. It was at the end of the 70s and the New York team paraded Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, Johan Neeskens, Johan Cruyff and Carlos Alberto among others. It is clear that at that time, American football was something else.

Is it so crazy to think of Messi and CR7 in the same team? It seems that in David Beckham’s head, no.