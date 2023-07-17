The world of soccer will be watching Miami this Sunday, a city that is not usually associated with this sport. He will do it for a single man, the Argentine star Lionel Messi, whose presentation with Inter Miami promises to be the biggest party in the history of the American league (MLS). Rosario’s star signed his agreement with the franchise on Saturday for two and a half seasons, until 2025.

I can’t wait to start helping here, in my new home”. Minutes before, Inter published the first images of Messi wearing his pink number 10 shirt on their social networks.

“Yes, guys. See you in Miami,” says a smiling Messi at the end of the 40-second video filmed at the DRV PNK stadium, where they are working against the clock to complete the preparations for the big party on Sunday in which, in addition to welcome the idol, other special guests are expected. Baptized as “The Unveil” (The Revelation) and broadcast worldwide on Apple TV +,.

Two stars

Another of the ingredients of Messi’s arrival in Miami is his meeting with the former soccer player david beckhamco-owner of the franchise.

In a video that circulates on social networks, you can see how the first great meeting between the two takes place. Messi, wearing Miami clothes, approaches David, they shake hands and start a chat, just before the presentation of the Argentine star as a new player for the MLS team.

“The next chapter of our story begins here. Ten years ago, when I started this journey, I dreamed of bringing the best players in the world to Miami… Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined the LA Galaxy to help grow soccer in this country and build a legacy. in this sport that we love so much. Today that dream came true ”, wrote the Englishman recently.

Landing on Tuesday in Miami of the albiceleste captain triggered the illusion of its huge Latino community, especially the many Argentines who live in Florida and count the days until the premiere of the seven-time Ballon d’Or.

One day before presenting the star Lionel Messi, Inter Miami was thrashed this Saturday 3-0 by St. Louis City in the debut of coach Gerardo Martino and fell to last place in the North American league (MLS).

Hours after Messi signed his contract until 2025, Inter racked up their 11th game without a win, the worst run in their four MLS seasons, and fell to bottom of the standings with 18 points from 22 games.

SPORTS AND AFP

More sports news