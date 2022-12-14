Ivana Knoll, Croatia goodbye World Cup: Messi’s Argentina flies to the final

She was the most beautiful, most sensual and most followed fan of the entire World Cup in Qatar. But like all good things, sooner or later there is an end. Ivana Knoll he hoped it was December 18, 2022, the day of the final. Instead for his Croatia there was nothing to do: theArgentina from Messi (goal) e Julian Alvarez (brace for the attacker of Manchester City who ‘sent’ to the bench Lautaro Martinez) made a set at Luisai Stadium and for Modric, Brozovic, Perisic and companions, night has fallen.

Ivana Knoll, the world promise of the Croatian fan fades

Ivana Knoll he had confessed in recent days to dream the rematch against France four years after the 2018 World Cup in Russia (when it finished 4-2 for the blues). Instead he will have to settle for the final for third place. Maybe just against the France (if the Morocco did the almost impossible feat): but it wouldn’t be the same thing. By the way before the semifinal Croatia-Argentina, Ivana Knoll he had promised: “If we win the World Cup, the flag (understood as the clothes with the Croatian colors he wears, ed) will fall…”. Instead nothing.





Anyway for the Croatia it is another high-level World Cup (two semi-finals and one final at the World Cup from 1998 to today). And Ivana Knoll she reaffirmed… world champion of fans.

Subscribe to the newsletter

