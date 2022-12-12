The Argentina national team plans to resort to deliberate provocations during the first semi-final match of the 2022 World Cup with Croatia on December 13. This information, published by Jutarnij List with reference to one of the Argentinean players, has already heated up the atmosphere before the meeting. Croatian head coach Zlatko Dalic expressed his regret that “someone wants to reach the final with dirty methods”. And the second semi-final of the tournament will take place a day later, on December 14th. In it, the main sensation of Qatar-2022, the Moroccan team, will meet with the current world champions, the French. And again, at the expense of his own organization, he will try to stop the more powerful attack of the opponent. In matches with Spain and Portugal, they succeeded.

Argentina puts on provocations?

Argentina in this tournament appears in a very aggressive way. Even its usually calm, if not phlegmatic leader Leo Messi, not only drags the team, scoring and handing out passes, but also arranges trash talks, skirmishes and conflicts. After the victory over the Netherlands, Messi was unrecognizable: he called one of the opponent’s players a “dumbass” and criticized Louis van Gaal, in front of whose bench he defiantly celebrated the victory. When have we seen Leo on such a game and emotional courage? The leader of Argentina craves the title and does not intend to leave the field in tears, like Cristiano Ronaldo.

The next opponents for the South Americans are Croatia, which can be called the most underestimated team of the last world championships. Few people included the team of Zlatko Dalic in the top 4 teams, but two tournaments in a row, the Croatians in the elite never cease to amaze.

There was a lot of talk in the media about the golden generation of Belgium, the stability of England, the courageous game and dances of Brazil, the new scheme and style of the game of the Netherlands, a renewed Spain and the streams of Luis Enrique. And Croatia all this time was in the shadows. That Luka Modric at 37 years old will be one of the best in the tournament, again, few expected. Around him are Kovacevic, Brozovic, Perisic, Guardiol, Maer, Lovren and Livakovic. This generation of Croats has been discounted, and perhaps this is what helps them succeed. Expectations were not so high, the pressure was less than on the players of the top teams. Croatia is strong mentally and does not get scared. She has already achieved more than expected of her.

“Argentina is considered the favorite of the match, but it seems to me that Croatia will go further,” Boris Ignatiev, the former coach of the Russian national team, told Izvestia. – Dalic has a very well-played team, which is very important at this World Cup, before which the teams had only a week of training camps. In addition, the Croatian midfield looks preferable. Modric and Brozovic are able to stop Messi and take the team to the final for the second time in a row.

Perhaps that is why Argentina builds its plan for the match not only through game schemes and some tactical moves, but also through provocations against the opponent’s players, attempts to bring them to emotions. At least that’s what the Croatian newspaper Jutarnij List claims. On the eve of the match, she said that the Argentines are faced with the task of provoking opponents and knocking them out of the rhythm of the game. The publication cites an Argentine player who said that his national team would “break and beat Croatia in 60 minutes” and expects his team to either score two goals or get sent off in the first hour of the match.

“It’s a pity that someone wants to reach the World Cup final with dirty methods,” Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic said at a press conference. commenting on posts like this. It looks like the match will be no less emotional than the game between the Argentines and the Netherlands.

number two

The second semi-final of the World Cup will take place on Wednesday, December 14th. The Moroccan national team became the first African team in history to be represented in the semi-finals of the World Cup. Probably, Africa deserved to get into the semi-finals of the World Cup almost a quarter of a century earlier. So, at the 1990 tournament, Valery Nepomniachtchi’s Cameroon led England 2-1, and it took two penalties from Gary Lineker at the end of the main and in overtime to break the recalcitrant Africans.

But it happened not then, but now. And no one will call it an accident or a misunderstanding. The team took first place in the hardest group (draw 0:0 with Croatia, win 2:0 over Belgium and 2:1 over Canada). Spain won on penalties in the 1/8 finals after 0-0 in regular time (exactly the same four mountains ago at the World Championships Russia did), and 1:0 against Portugal in the 1/4 finals. Now it’s France’s turn.

“Miracles in football happen often,” the ex-coach of Lokomotiv and the Russian national team told Izvestia Yuri Semin. — The Moroccans have their own trump cards. They are well prepared physically, they are good in tactics, they fulfill the coach’s instructions one hundred percent. Although the individual qualities are clearly better among the French. The French are favorites before the match, but it does not play any role during the game.

France will get the first opponent in the tournament, who plays disciplined and pragmatic football as number two. It is unlikely that Kylian Mbappe will be able to run up the flank in the usual manner, because the Moroccans have not yet given anyone much space. The plan of the Valid Regraga team is expected: to deprive the French of space, to meet behind the ball line with a low block, to wait for their chances in counterattacks and on standards. For France, this is a serious test: it is impossible to underestimate the team that went through Spain and Portugal, while not missing a single year. But the nation in any case recognizes the defeat in such a semi-final as a failure.

At the same time, the contract with Didier Deschamps, apparently, they want to extend and they offer him a new agreement. According to the French media, the coach will remain in the national team for another two years until Euro 2024, and so far the idea of ​​​​inviting Zinedine Zidane to the federation has been abandoned. Deschamps results in Qatar convinced that the change of French coach is useless. I wonder if this position will remain in case of failure in the semi-finals.

“The French are favorites for the World Cup,” Andrei Kanchelskis, ex-midfielder of the Russian national team and Manchester United, told Izvestia. – There is a high probability that they will win the World Cup again. I do not expect a sensation from Morocco. They have already achieved something that they will probably never repeat again. Morocco is weaker in terms of performers. There are good players, but France will not miss their chances, as they already did in the match with England. They will dominate.

In Paris, the game and its outcome will be watched with special attention not only by fans, but also by law enforcement agencies. In the capital of France, Moroccan fans riotously and riotously celebrated the latest victories over Portugal and Spain. Broken windows, arson of motorcycles and scooters, clashes with the police and fights, arrests – Paris is suffering from the success of the Moroccans, who have never seen such success of the national team. It’s scary to imagine what will happen in the French capital after the semi-finals, regardless of the outcome of the match. The local police are already training several thousand police officers in order to ensure order.