He had hoped, via Instagram, that 2022 could finally be a year without the “virus de mierda”. Today, however, Lionel Messi tested positive at Covid and was unable to present himself at the PSG meeting. Indeed, the champion will not be able to return to France until he is negative. Tomorrow, the club from the capital faces Vannes, a fourth division team, in the French Cup, without even the three called up for the African Cup, and three other positive ones, including Bernat who trained with the group yesterday.

CONTACT – Messi, on the other hand, should have turned up today in Paris, with a 24-hour waiver as for the rest of the South Americans. But this morning the PSG has made official the positivity of the former blaugrana: “Leo – said the coach Pochettino in the press conference – is in direct contact with the medical service of the club. Until he is able to present a negative swab he will not be able to return ”. The champion, who celebrated Christmas and New Year at home, had wished all his followers a healthy 2022. Unfortunately it was contradicted by the virus.

RISKS – In the meantime, the fourth goalkeeper Rico, the young Bitumazala and also Bernat who yesterday trained with the rest of his team-mates, including Verratti and Donnarumma, also tested positive. So there is the risk that there may be other cases in the next few hours: “Unfortunately – explained Pochettino – it is a possibility despite the precautions we always try to take”. PSG must also renounce central Diallo, midfielder Gueye and full-back Hakimi, called up by their respective national teams for the African Cup.

AIMS – Neymar, injured last month, will only return to France on 9 January to follow the treatment program, with the aim of returning to the field in time for the first knockout rounds of the Champions League against Real Madrid. An opponent who hopes to sign Mbappé under contract in January, which expires in June. The Frenchman is taking his time for now, but he showed up at the training center, 24 hours earlier than his teammates and the team program, to better prepare the 16th cup final against Vannes.

