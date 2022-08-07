Straight

Messi, at the moment of executing the Chilean that would close the win against Clermont. STEPHANE MAHE (REUTERS)

He had made them in all shapes and colors. Emulating Maradona in the 1986 World Cup against England in a cup duel against Getafe with a slalom from midfield. With his chest in a Club World Cup final against Estudiantes. Vaseline, foul, penalty, with the head and with both feet. Even with his hand against Espanyol in a league match. And, the only fate that resisted him was the Chilean. Not anymore. Lionel Messi (Rosario, Argentina; 35 years old) entered the area from the second line, received and slept with the shield a pass from Paredes over the defender and, with the goal behind him, invented a Chilean that passed over the goalkeeper and that sealed the best possible debut for PSG in Ligue 1, a resounding 0-5 win over Clermont Foot.

Diaw, Wieteska, Alidu Seidu, Florent Ogier, Neto Borges, Elbasan Rashani (Saif-Eddine Khaoui, min. 81), Gonalons (Brandon Baiye, min. 84), Johan Gastien, Jim Allevinah (Doussou, min. 72), Muhammed -Cham Saracevic (Yohann Magnin, min. 72) and Komnen Andric 5 Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos (Nordi Mukiele, min. 66), Verratti (Warren Zaïre-Emery, min. 81), Achraf Hakimi, Vitor Ferreira (Paredes, min. 66), Nuno Mendes (Bernat, min. 77), Neymar, Sarabia (Hugo Ekitike, min. 77) and Messi See also DOUBLE BREAK: Mercedes withdraws droppings, Verstappen champion! goals 0-1 min. 8: Neymar. 0-2 min. 25: Achraf Hakimi. 0-3 min. 37: Marquinhos. 0-4 min. 79: Messi. 0-5 min. 85: Messi. Referee Jeremy Stinat Yellow cards Vitor Ferreira (min. 12), Jim Allevinah (min. 37) and Gonalons (min. 66)

After a course in which at times apathy seemed to be able to him, to the point that his celebration of the French league was left in timid greetings to the stands and little else, Messi seems to have adapted more to the PSG environment, also to Paris. “Last year he had a difficult season, he was getting used to it. All the previous seasons he signed a minimum of 30 goals. From the moment he has made a complete preparation, that he has his orientation regarding his family life and his club, his team and his partners, there is no reason why he should not have a great year”, Christopher Galtier resolved after the stake, technician who has relieved Mauricio Pochettino on the Parisian bench. Although, in what is already a tagline after the footballer reneged on Madrid to stay with the French captain, he added by way of thanks: “When he partners with Mbappé, we will have even more offensive power.”

But Mbappé is not at this start of the season, sanctioned in the French Super Cup match played in Israel last week -another significant PSG win over Nantes (4-0)-; injured in the abductors now. Although, for the moment, Galtier’s team is enough and has plenty left over with La Pulga -he scored a great goal to open the Super Cup with a zigzag that ended up knocking down the goalkeeper and completed the game with another target- and Neymar, who has started the course like a shot He celebrated two goals in Israel, including one from a direct free kick, and against Clermont he opened the can to later give away three assists (Achraf, Marquinhos and Messi). A connection, the Argentine-Brazilian, that does not erode and that they even encourage in training, to the point that a couple of weeks ago the Brazilian became the longuis when Mbappé offered him his hands to do an exercise and waited until he arrived I read to do it. And Messi, used to setting the guidelines, works better when the ecosystem that surrounds him understands him.

Galtier knows that, which makes him false nine because that way he is not so demanded in the defensive phase and because with the ball at his feet it gives him freedom of movement -almost always he shoots to the right- so that Sarabia (in the absence of Mbappé) occupy his spaces. And the thing works, already with three goals in two games, one of them from a bicycle kick, luckily he already tried, for example, in 2021 against PSG so that Keylor Navas would deny him. The goal, in addition and according to the records of the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics), raises the account to 772 autographs, third top scorer in football history by reaching the Brazilian Romario. Ahead he only has the Austrian-Czech Josef Bican (who materialized 805 from 1931 to 1955 in the leagues of Austria and the former Czechoslovakia) and Cristiano Ronaldo (815). Leo’s records are these: 672 goals in 778 games with Barcelona; 86 in 157 with Argentina; and 14 in 37 with PSG. “Messi’s Chilean goal?” Galtier said; “It’s just Leo. There’s nothing more to say. We all know what he is capable of doing because he has been playing at a very high level for 17 years”. Condition that he seems to have recovered at the beginning of this season.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.