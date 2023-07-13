FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will start on July 20, and as a prelude the beer brand Budweiser launched a campaign that highlights the women who will participate in the tournament, with Lionel Messi as protagonist.

The brand features Lionel Messi as the lead in the commercial, urging players to “take on the world” and “bring home the Bud” for their respective countries. “Who will be next?” Messi asks.

Messi is featured watching highlights from previous Women’s World Cups, and even getting in on the action himself by assisting on a goal by Alex Morgan of the United States against England in the 2019 semi-final.“Glory is for them” says Messi.

Messi, with his Selection

Lionel Messi on a mural in Miami.

Lionel Messi also dressed in the Argentine shirt used by the women’s team, a gesture read as an endorsement of the Albiceleste prior to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which will be played from July 20 to August 20.

The initiative is part of another commercial campaign, this one by Adidas, the sports brand that dresses the albiceleste teams and Messi himself, who appears in the promotional video, as well as the former player david beckham owner of Inter Miami, club in which the Argentine disembarks this week.

The alternative shirt that the women’s team will wear is inspired by the landscapes of Argentina: with a dark blue background and sorts of light blue stripes with orange details. Beyond the fact that it is part of a commercial campaign, the appearance of the captain of the men’s albiceleste with that jacket was taken as a sign of support for the team that will play the World Cup in Oceania.

