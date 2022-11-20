And the Spanish newspaper “Marca” quoted Messi as saying: “It was difficult to leave Barcelona. We spent all our lives in the same place. I did not know what it would feel like to leave.”

“It happened so quickly, I had to leave Barcelona overnight,” he added.

And he continued, “I found myself in a new environment. Our whole life was in Barcelona, ​​our companions and our habits, and I am in a different place that speaks another language, and another football style.”

Despite all these transformations, Messi stressed that “it was difficult, but today I enjoy everything, including football.”

And about the possibility of his return to the Spanish League with Barcelona, ​​​​Messi explained: “I love Paris, I explore the city and I find it wonderful. During my first year there was a big change, things happened suddenly. My goal was not to leave Barcelona and everything was surprising. After this long period and some difficult moments, I am happy to live where I live now and my family and I are enjoying Paris.”

Is he suffering from an injury?

Messi trained lightly away from his Argentina team mates on Saturday, sparking speculation among some fans that he might be recovering from an injury three days before his team’s World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia.

But Argentine media said the 35-year-old captain, who is taking part in his fifth and final World Cup, did not participate in the training as a “precautionary measure” due to muscle strain.

Messi, whose team is among the favorites to win the big title that eluded his brilliant career, also did not participate in the main training of the Argentine national team at Qatar University on Friday, and remained in the gymnasium with some other players.