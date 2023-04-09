Messi ahead of Ronaldo in the number of goals for European football clubs

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, broke the record of striker Al-Nasr Cristiano Ronaldo for goals for European clubs. The athlete overtook the Portuguese and scored a goal in the match of the 30th round of the French championship with Nice (2: 0), according to the official websitededicated to the Argentine.

Thus, for the PSG striker, this goal was the 702nd in Europe. According to this indicator, he broke the record of Cristiano Ronaldo (701). At the same time, Messi needed 105 fewer matches for this.

The Argentine footballer moved to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021. The contract with the club runs until June 2023. This season, Lionel Messi has scored 14 goals in 25 matches of the French championship.

On April 6, it became known that Paris Saint-Germain was putting pressure on Argentine striker Lionel Messi over a new contract. French club adviser Luis Campos wants to secure new agreements with the players, threatening that PSG will part ways with them. It is noted that in addition to Messi, we are talking about Sergio Ramos, Vitinho, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches.

On April 5, it became known that Messi is interested in moving to Al-Hilal. Earlier, the Saudi club made an official offer to the Argentine striker.