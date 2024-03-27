New York (Reuters)

Argentine star Lionel Messi said that age will not be considered a decisive factor in determining the date of his retirement, indicating that he does not have a clear idea of ​​what he will do when he steps away from football. Messi, who played for 17 years in Barcelona before signing with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and Inter, will report Miami last year, 37 years old within three months, but he is certain that his age will not determine when it is time for him to retire.

Messi said in an interview with the “Big Time” radio program: “I know that the moment I feel that I am no longer performing and I am no longer enjoying it or helping my colleagues, then I will retire. I evaluate myself very highly.” I know when I am doing well and when I am not and when I am playing well and when I am playing poorly. When I feel that it is time to take that step I will do it without thinking about age, and if I feel good I will try to continue competing because this is what I love and what I know how to do. with it”.

Asked if he was thinking about what he would do after retirement, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, a record, did not have a direct answer. Messi said, “I haven't thought about it yet.” Right now I'm trying to enjoy every day and every moment without thinking about the future. I don't have anything clear yet, I hope to keep playing longer because that's what I enjoy. When the time comes, I will definitely find the way to what satisfies me and what I love and offer a new role.”

Messi missed Argentina's friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica in America this month due to a hamstring injury.