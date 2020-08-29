Lionel Messi is undoubtedly a living legend of football. But it is also a very important sporting and economic asset of the Barcelona Football Club. For this reason, when on August 25 the Argentine footballer sent a burofax to the club’s legal services communicating his decision to activate clause 24 of his contract, which allows him to terminate it himself without any financial consideration for the Blaugrana club and leave it without Having to pay the termination clause of 700 million euros, began a legal battle that will mark the future of Messi and Barcelona in sports.

FC Barcelona has stated that the release clause referred to by Messi’s lawyers is limited to one date, June 10, after which the player is considered renewed until June 30, 2021.

Complex situation in the face of an unusual season

However, the situation is much more complex than that; precisely because the 2020-2021 season has been completely unusual. As is known, both the Spanish Football Federation and UEFA suspended their respective competitions (the Santander and Champions leagues) in March due to the pandemic caused by the covid.

It is important to note that these competitions were suspended, but not terminated, which would have led to losses estimated at 678 million euros (for the first and second division of the Spanish League) and about 3,300 million euros ( for the Champions and Europa League).

In fact, the UEFA has recommended to all national associations to finish their league championships, as has been done in Spain (where Real Madrid was proclaimed champion of the Santander League on July 16). Bayern Munich was proclaimed champion of the 2020 Champions League on the 23rd.

Legal core

This is where the legal crux lies that Messi is going to face against FC Barcelona, ​​because Messi’s lawyers maintain that the deadline to exercise his right to unilaterally terminate the contract without financial consideration ends just the week after the end of the Champions League , so the communication would have been made on time.

Although it is true that we do not know the precise terms of the contract (which is not public), from what has transcended it we could venture that finally the Court of Arbitration for Sport Swiss will end up giving the reason to Messi if the parties fail to reach an agreement before.

In general, it is true that the literal nature of the contract usually prevails over the spirit in which that clause was drawn up. Therefore, if the disputed clause of the contract between Messi and FC Barcelona expressly provides for June 10, 2020 as the deadline to exercise the right of termination, Messi will have little chance of leaving Barça without financial penalty.

But if the terms of clause 24 are not clear and precise, we understand applicable the Article 1281 of the Civil Code, which establishes that if the words of the contract appear contrary to the evident intention of the contracting parties, this will prevail over those.

Furthermore, if the contract in dispute shows that Messi had a period of time from the end of the competitions in which FC Barcelona participated in the 2019-2020 season to decide whether to continue another season or unilaterally and freely terminate his relationship with the club, in application of the principle of good contractual faith, little legal basis will Barça have to defend itself.

General principles of law

In any case, if this matter is prosecuted and ends before the UEFA Dispute Resolution Chamber or the Court of Arbitration for Sport, two general principles of law must also be weighed: pacta sunt servanda –The agreed requires– and rebus sic stantibus “Things being that way.”

What lies behind is deciding whether the literality of the contract prevails or whether it must be interpreted in light of the circumstances caused by the coronavirus. Taking into account UEFA’s recommendations for the ongoing competitions to end, it seems reasonable that an eventual sentence would end up giving the reason to Messi, who chose to terminate his relationship with FC Barcelona a few days after the end of the Champions League .

Player right to work

Regarding Messi’s sporting future, the process of obtaining the transfer To go to play for another soccer team, he could obtain it within a week, the period that it may take to register the documentation required of the parties and be verified by the transfer system, because there is no jurisprudence to the contrary or of the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber or the Swiss Court of Arbitration for Sport: in the jurisprudence of these arbitration courts, the player’s right to work prevails over the legal litigation that is expected between FC Barcelona and Messi.

Nor will UEFA prevent Messi’s team change, as long as his buyer complies with the economic rules that regulate salary limits and financial fair play.

Juan Ramón Liébana Ortiz is a teacher of Procedural Law Area at the Law School of the International University of La Rioja (UNIR). This article originally appeared on The Conversation.