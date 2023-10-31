With this achievement, Messi has ranked among the top three 14 times in total, which is a record, and he has also ranked second on five occasions.

Messi said after winning the award: “I did not imagine that I would have this wonderful career with all the achievements I have achieved and the luck that served me to play with the best team in the world, the best team in history. It is wonderful to win these individual awards. Winning the Copa America Cup and then the World Cup.” “It’s amazing.”

He added, “All the Ballon d’Or awards that I won hold a special status for different reasons.”

Messi told Reuters, “I am happy to receive this recognition that I received thanks to what we (all of us as players) achieved with the national team. This title (the World Cup), which we have been aiming for for many years, makes it even more special.”

In response to a question about whether he would continue until the 2026 World Cup, Messi said, “I am not thinking about that. I will enjoy my career one day at a time.”

There will be a Copa America first in the United States (in 2024), and as for the World Cup, I am not thinking about it right now.”

Inter Miami star Messi, who won this award for the last time in 2021, played a pivotal role in leading Argentina to win its first World Cup title in 36 years in Qatar last year.

The 36-year-old now has three Ballon d’Or awards ahead of his rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the last of his five titles in 2017.

Erling Haaland, 23 years old, was one of the most prominent candidates for his first Ballon d’Or after scoring 52 goals in 53 matches in all competitions last season, as Manchester City won the Champions League, the English Premier League and the FA Cup.

But Argentine Messi’s fantastic career at the World Cup in Qatar, where he won the Golden Ball for Best Player and the Silver Boot (seven goals and three assists), helped him beat the Norwegian striker to the award.