History was written so that Leo Messi, the best soccer player in the world today and of all time, would lift the Cup of Cups in his last attempt. An epic final, the best in World Cup history. There was a bit of everything in a magical game where Argentina won its third star, but where there was much more at stake than just a cup. The recognition of the best footballer that our eyes will ever see was at stake. The penalties were the ones who decided the final, but as we said at the beginning, it was written, there was no other possible ending. Messi had to end his career with the World Cup. Here we leave you Messi’s statements after being World Champion:
”This is all crazy. She was expected and it’s nice to have her here now. She is beautiful. He wanted her very much. She just said that Diego (Maradona) was going to give it to me. She sensed that she was this because she was giving herself. I can’t wait to get to Argentina to enjoy with the people”.
”I wanted to close my career with this Cup. Thank God he gave me everything. Almost closing my career like this, because it’s the last few years, it’s impressive.”
Tagliafico: ”Leo is extraordinary. He helped us all win the cup. Today was a unique moment, but for three years we have lived the National Team as a union. Even though it’s football, because we’re crazy about football, we gave it our all”.
Lautaro: ”It’s incredible. When the Copa América ended, I said that we were going to go for more. Little by little we are going to realize what we have achieved. Personally, I’m sad because they don’t have a World Cup as I wanted, but I’m happy because this team shows that whoever enters does well.”
Enzo Fernández: ”Catching the cup is incredible. Is beautiful. Leo deserved the cup more than anyone. It is the happiest day of my life. I was talking with my teammates after the final and then with my family… it’s something unique”.
#Messi #crowned #World #Champion #wanted #close #career #Cup
Leave a Reply