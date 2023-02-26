Marseille (dpa)

The Argentine stars, Lionel Messi and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, continued to write history during their wonderful career with the round witch, and led their team, Paris Saint-Germain, to fly to the top of the French League standings.

Saint-Germain achieved a big 3-0 victory over its host, Olympique de Marseille, at the summit of the 25th stage matches of the competition.

Mbappe opened the scoring for Saint-Germain in the 25th minute of Messi’s industry, who added the second goal for the French capital team in the 29th minute, after receiving a decisive pass from the French international star. With this goal, the Argentine magician, who scored for the first time against Marseille, reached the 700th goal during his career with the clubs he defended.

The duo continued their creativity in the match that took place at the “Veldrum” stadium in the absence of the injured Brazilian winger, Neymar, after Mbappe added the third goal for the guests and his second personal goal in the 55th minute, again made by Messi.

Mbappe raised his score with Saint-Germain to 200 goals in various competitions, to share the title of the historic scorer for the French capital team with Uruguayan Edinson Cavani.

This brilliance comes 24 hours before the announcement of the winner of the award for the best player in the world, “The Best”, presented by the International Federation of Football Associations “FIFA”, in which Messi and Mbappe compete to win it with Karim Benzema, the star of the Spanish Real Madrid team.

This victory also came, so Saint-Germain responded by losing 1/2 against Marseille at the same stadium in the round of 16 of the French Cup on the eighth of February.

Saint-Germain’s balance rose to 60 points, taking a very important step towards retaining the title for the second season in a row, outperforming by 8 points in front of its closest opponents, Marseille, who received its fifth loss in the competition this season.