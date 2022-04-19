PSG prepares for a revolution in the summer at an institutional and sporting level. The shipwreck in the round of 16 of the Champions League against real Madrid It has not gone unnoticed by the club, which has between eyebrows and eyebrows to make big changes and one of them could be disengaging the Argentine squad. According to L’Équipe, Messi could be the only albiceleste to stay in the French capital next season in a declaration of intent from PSG.

The first to leave will be Ángel Di María. The Argentine has only started five games in 2022 and PSG has no intention of renewing him despite the fact that he has a clause in his contract to extend his relationship with the club for another year in case both parties agree, which seems almost impossible right now. Against Marseille this Sunday, Pochettino did not give him a minute and decided to take Icardi out before, so his importance in the team has been testimonial since Neymar’s return. In addition, the continuous injuries that he has suffered are another conditioning factor when it comes to renewing him. The top assistant in the club’s history will leave, as the top scorer did, Ibrahimovic, for free.

Regarding Icardi, the situation is even more complicated. The former player of Inter It takes a season to forget both sports and non-sports due to his problems with Wanda Nara. According to L’Equipethat episode pissed off Leonard and to the fans, who did not hesitate to dedicate a resounding whistle to him on Sunday when he entered the pitch for Kylian Mbappé. Signed for 50 million euros, his performance has been disappointing and his transfer price could even be less than 20 million.

Paredes is another of those who could leave Paris according to L’Équipe. The midfielder was signed for 47 million euros in 2019 and in three years he has not yet been able to settle in midfield. Although with Pochettino he has recovered sensations, the reality is that the dressing room, with the exception of the Argentines, is not happy with his character. In fact, L’Équipe highlights that Paredes is considered Messi’s “guard dog”, a player with whom he has a great friendship. Teams like Tottenham already asked about his situation in January and the footballer is aware that, in a year in which the World Cup is played in November, having minutes is essential in the coming months.

The only Argentine player who should follow next season in Paris is Leo Messi. Irregular in his first months in the PSGthe Parisian team wants him to continue and fulfill the remaining year of his contract. Intense months ahead in Paris with several of the Argentine players involved and with our sights set on the 2023 Champions League, an edition that can mark the future of the project QSI.

This situation contrasts with the beginning of the Qatari years in Paris, when Javier Pastore, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Ángel Di María or Giovanni Lo Celso, a little later, was the attraction of PSG. Now Messi is left alone…

