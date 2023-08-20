Nashville (AFP)

The Argentine star, Lionel Messi, scored a wonderful goal, and led his team, Inter Miami, to win the American and Mexican Football Associations Cup, by defeating Nashville 10-9 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw.

This is the “44th title” in the career of the Argentine star, to become the player with the most titles in the history of the game, and he also won the awards for best player and top scorer in the tournament.

Messi, the world champion in the last World Cup, put Inter Miami ahead, in the 24th minute, with a wonderful goal from outside the area in the right scissors, but Vava Biko equalized for Nashville in the second half (57).

And after the Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana missed the chance to win Inter Miami in stoppage time alone, the latter prevailed in a penalty shootout, winning the title thanks to the save from goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Inter Miami, which was founded three years ago with a great push from former English soccer star David Beckham, was at the bottom of the Major League Soccer standings when Messi joined its ranks last month, and succeeded in turning it into a winning team, after a series of victories in the League Cup.

The thirty-six-year-old has scored ten goals in seven matches in the pink shirt for his new team, and he will have the opportunity to qualify for a new final on Wednesday, when he faces Cincinnati in the semi-finals of the US Open Cup.

It is true that Inter Miami, which is supervised by Argentine coach Tata Martino, did not present the exciting performance that its fans were accustomed to last month, in the tournament in which American and Mexican clubs participated, but the taste of coronation prompted its fans to celebrate.

“It was very exciting. The tie was fair and the penalty shootout smiled at the lucky one, and in this case we were,” said his new Spanish midfielder, Sergio Busquets, who joined Messi for years in Barcelona, ​​​​where they achieved almost all the titles.

And the veteran defensive midfielder continued, “We infected the team with our spirit, our play, our personality and our experience. We are building a solid team that is difficult to beat, and then we have Leo, who makes the difference because he is the best in the world.”

And Messi, the best player in the world seven times, said that he had found his happiness again since joining Inter Miami, describing his move to the Major League Soccer as “the opposite” of his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, as his career ended with boos from the fans of the French capital club. “Like I said at the time, my trip to Paris wasn’t something I wanted, I didn’t want to leave Barcelona, ​​and well, I also had to adapt to a completely different place from where I had lived my whole life, both in terms of the city and in the sporting sense, and it was Difficult, but the opposite of what is happening to me now here ».

Messi joined Barcelona at the age of 13 from Argentina, and his transfer came after many years of success, following a major economic crisis experienced by the Catalan club.

And there was speculation at the beginning of the summer about the possibility of Messi returning to Barcelona or moving to the Saudi League, but the Argentine star expressed his happiness with his decision, “I am very happy with the decision we made, not only about the game, and how things are going, but for my family, how we live day after day, and how We enjoy the city, for this new experience, and the reception of people was exceptional from day one, and not only in Miami.