Madrid (AFP)

The Argentine captain and star, Lionel Messi, brought his Barcelona team back to the path of victories, and revived his hopes of competing for the title, before the upcoming summit against Atletico Madrid next Saturday, by leading him to victory over Valencia 3-2 today «Sunday» at the Mestalla stadium in the stage The thirty-fourth of the Spanish championship in football.

Valencia was the first to score by Brazilian defender Gabriel Bautista in the 50th minute, but Barcelona responded with three goals, including Messi’s double in the 57th and 69th minutes, and a goal by French striker Antoine Griezmann in the 63rd minute, before Carlos Soler reduced the difference in the 83rd minute.

Barcelona quickly regained its balance after the surprise loss to Granada 1-2 at Camp Nou on Thursday in a postponed match from the 33rd stage, and strengthened its position in third place with 74 points, two direct matches behind rivals Real Madrid, title holder, and two points behind Atlético. Madrid leaders and their guest in a decisive summit next Saturday in the 36th stage.

The preference was for the Catalan team, which played the match in the absence of its Dutch coach Ronald Koeman due to the suspension of two matches for expelling him in the match against Granada, from the start, but the defensive bloc of the home players prevented them from creating many chances in the first half.

Valencia started the second half by attacking, and succeeded in opening the scoring early, but Barcelona poured out his anger by scoring three goals within 12 minutes, including a double for Messi, who strengthened his position at the top of the scorers’ list.

It is Barcelona’s first victory over Valencia in his last four visits to the “Mestalla” stadium, and Pedri missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring early after a coordinated attack and a quick exchange of the ball from one touch, when the Dutchman Frankie de Jong prepared it for him inside the area and shot it with his right next to the left post.

And the former Barcelona goalkeeper, the Dutch international, Jasper Silesen, saved the Valencia goal from an investigator when he confronted the Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo inside the region after a free kick in the side Messi set out, and it was the first and most dangerous opportunity for Valencia when Serbian Uruch Racic received a ball outside the area from Jose Gaya, and he shot it with a powerful force. Pimnah was saved by German international goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in two installments.

Ter Stegen saved his goal from a detective goal by addressing the Portuguese Gonçalo Gidez alone in the area, where he removed his ball with his hand to a corner, from which defender Gabriel Paulista scored a header into the empty goal in the 50th minute.

Barcelona got a penalty kick when the ball touched the hand of defender Tony Lato Vanbri by Messi, but goalkeeper Cilissen blocked it, so she prepared in front of Sergio Busquets, who passed it to Pedri in front of the goal. A draw in the 58th minute.

Griezmann gave Barcelona the lead when he took advantage of a rebound from Silesen after his compatriot de Jong’s header, and he followed it on his left from close range to the right of the goalkeeper in the 63rd minute, raising his tally to 12 goals this season.

Messi dealt the knockout blow to Valencia by adding the third goal from a direct free kick from outside the area, and it hit the left post and hugged the net in the 69th minute, and Soler reduced the difference to the owners of the land with a wonderful goal from a powerful left-footed shot from outside the area housed in the far right corner of Ter Stegen’s goal in the minute. 83.