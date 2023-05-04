Paris (AFP)

After high indications of his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, the veteran Argentine star, Lionel Messi, has a number of options between Saudi Arabia, the United States, and even his old club, Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, eager to return the “flea”, despite the financial difficulties of a similar step.

Barcelona With the approaching expiry of his contract with Saint-Germain, who suspended him for several days for traveling to Saudi Arabia without obtaining approval, Spanish newspapers continue to talk about Messi’s return to his former team, Barcelona.

Messi dreams of returning to “Catalonia” at the age of thirty-six, and the fans of the “Camp Nou” stadium still cling to this hope, and on several occasions during the past weeks, the club’s fans chanted the name of the icon Messi.

But the process is complicated for Barcelona, ​​​​due to financial concerns. According to the daily “Mundo Deportivo”, the club is still awaiting the La Liga’s approval of the “viability plan”, which includes the extension of players Javi, Uruguayan Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto, in addition to the return of Messi. .

But in order to be able to register players without exceeding the salary cap, Barcelona must reduce its spending by 200 million euros.

One of Barcelona’s first decisions towards achieving this goal was to close its TV channel, Barca TV, on June 30. According to the club, the channel loses 13 million euros annually, but according to employees, many of whom find themselves unemployed, the losses do not exceed six million euros.

The controversial president of the League, Javier Tebas, expressed his doubts about the Argentine’s return, when he told RMC Sports: “Even today, Messi’s return seems complicated to me. Barcelona is not like Paris Saint-Germain.

The reunion between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and the marketing of a potential candidacy file to host the World Cup in the coming years seems a challenge, but Saudi Arabia is capable of achieving it.

Several recent reports indicated that Al-Hilal Club made an attractive offer for the best player in the world seven times, which may amount to 400 million euros annually to bring the world champion crowned last December in Qatar.

After Ronaldo’s contract with victory, doubts are no longer great about making a similar or better offer for Messi, and breaking more records.

The third possibility is that Messi plays in Inter Miami, and this option helps bring the family closer to Miami, where Messi has a solid base, former English Saint-Germain player David Beckham is one of the owners of the club’s franchise, and the former Manchester United star recently appeared in the “Can de Log” center. » Saint-Germain’s exercises, taking pictures with the Argentine.

“I do not deny that there is some truth in the rumors about interest in Messi,” said Inter Miami coach Phil Neville at the end of February. “It will be a tremendous addition to the American League.”