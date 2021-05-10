In Frankfurt he designed the exhibition tower, dozens of skyscrapers and airport terminals around the world. Helmut Jahn, one of the most successful German architects, died in an accident in the USA at the age of 81.

Helmut Jahn will be at a press conference on the edge of the Frankfurt exhibition tower in summer 2019. Image: Frank Rumpenhorst / dpa

D.he architect Helmut Jahn is dead. The designer of structures such as the Sony Center in Berlin and the Messeturm in Frankfurt am Main died on Saturday in a bicycle accident in Campton Hills, a suburb of Chicago in the US state of Illinois, around 50 kilometers west of downtown Chicago.

Jahn did not stop at a stop sign and collided with two cars, the police confirmed to the German press agency on Sunday. A driver came to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the occupants of the second car were uninjured. Jahn was 81 years old.

Bold designs

Born in Nuremberg in 1940, Jahn became famous for his bold skyscrapers and office towers, inspired by Bauhaus legend Mies van der Rohe. Jahn had become an assistant to Gene Summers in 1967 and an employee of the Chicago architecture firm CF Murphy Associates, where he rose to president in 1982. For example, Murphy and van der Rohe planned the Federal Center in Chicago.

In the USA, Jahn designed, among other things, the Thompson Center in Chicago, which is now criticized for its extensive repair work. In Germany, the Post Tower in Bonn, the Bayer corporate headquarters in Leverkusen and the Skyline Tower in Munich are among his better-known works.

Airports designed

He also designed several airports around the world, including terminals in Bangkok, Chicago and Cologne / Bonn Airport. Most recently he worked in the Emirate of Qatar, among others.

Jahn had been married to an interior designer since 1970 and was father to son Evan in 1978. He was also part of a sailing team with which Jahn won several regattas, including the 2012 world championship title in the Farr 40 boat class.