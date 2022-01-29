Mexico City.– Meta has announced several new features, among which are that you will be notified when chats are captured in Messenger.

“We think it’s important that you can use encrypted chats and feel safe, so we want to keep you informed if someone takes screenshots of temporary messages,” Meta said in a statement.

In this way, when one of the users proceeds to take a photo of an ephemeral message, the application will recognize it and will indicate it in the chat in which the capture was made so that the sender is aware of it.

In addition to screenshots, GIFs, stickers, and reactions have been implemented in end-to-end encrypted chats, elements that were already available in Vanish mode, added to the messaging app in November 2020.

Also, the ability to reply to specific messages in end-to-end encrypted chats has been introduced. To reply to a specific message and have it appear in the chat, it is only necessary to long press or slide your finger on it, just as it happens in WhatsApp.

If you keep the button pressed, Messenger will also give you the option to forward it to one or more people or groups, and you can even create a new group before sending this message to other contacts in the application.

With the same gesture it will be possible to save videos, images or files that have been received in these encrypted conversations. In the event that it is the user who sends them, they can make small edits -doodle, include stickers, add text, cut or edit audio- before sharing them.

Facebook has also introduced changes to calls and group chat conversations, which can now be done with end-to-end encryption. The announcement of this feature in multiparty conversations came in August 2021, with the launch of encrypted video calls in individual chats.

This update of the messaging application includes writing indicators in group chats, to check that one of the participants is writing, something that was only possible in individual chats.

Lastly, the company has announced that verification badges in encrypted chats will also be present, with the aim of helping users identify authentic accounts and discard the ones that are not.