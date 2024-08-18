Instructing judges demonstrated, in 2022, dissatisfaction with the agency’s delay in issuing a red alert for Allan dos Santos

THE The office of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes was reportedly unhappy with the attitude of Interpol (the acronym for the International Criminal Police Organization) and the United States government in the case involving blogger Allan dos Santos. The newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper had access to messages exchanged between two judges investigating the magistrate: one from the Supreme Court, Airton Vieira, and another from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Marco Antônio Vargas.

According to the report, the messages are from November 2022. At the time, Allan dos Santos was filmed demonstrating against STF ministers who were participating in an event in New York (USA). “Ask Airton to speak to the PF [Polícia Federal] about the red alert”, wrote Vargas.

According to Interpol, a red alert is a request to law enforcement authorities around the world to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

In replying to Vargas’ message, Vieira said that he had already contacted the Interpol representative in Brazil. He also said that he had contacted Interpol in Washington (USA) and the Brazilian attaché at the organization so that they could take action regarding the blogger.

Allan dos Santos is considered a fugitive from justice and is attempting to seek exile in the United States. He is being investigated in two inquiries that are being processed by the Supreme Federal Court. One concerns the dissemination of fake news and the other concerns alleged support for demonstrations against the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília.

On October 21, 2021, Moraes ordered the blogger’s preventive arrest for acting in a criminal organization, crimes against honor and incitement to crimes, prejudice and money laundering. The crimes are included in the Extradition Treaty signed between the US and Brazil and are subject to analysis by the US government. On Wednesday (August 14, 2024), the judge issued a new arrest warrant for Allan dos Santos.

In the November 2022 conversation, Vieira spoke, in audio, about the inclusion of Allan dos Santos’ name in Interpol’s Red Notice.

“The issue of the red alert is a long story, but in short it is as follows: the request for the red alert was made over a year ago, but it [o pedido] is in Lyon [França]which is the headquarters of Interpol. And the people there have not responded yet, they simply refused to put it in and the repeated requests made by Interpol here in Brazil have been of no use.”, he declared.

According to Vieira, the Interpol office in France hinted “that the issue could have a political bias”. He said: “We are asking, but they didn’t do it. This is why Allan dos Santos has not been arrested until now.”.

And he added: “Interpol’s main office in Lyon has not put his name on the red alert. The US has not responded to the extradition request, which has already been made, based on the fact that he has been placed in preventive detention. This is the situation:”.

Marco Antônio Vargas replied that he would not even go “respond to the minister” on the issue involving Interpol, as Moraes “You must know this story well”.

Vieira then declared: “Yes, you know the story in detail. You are not satisfied, and rightly so. But we can do nothing about this Interpol issue, just as we can about the extradition issue. We did everything we could do, we followed all the procedures. But Interpol in Lyon shelved the request for a red notice and the US has not resolved the extradition issue. It is difficult.””.

In another message, Vargas classified it as “bullshit” the attitudes of the US and Interpol.

“Of course. That’s why this idiot Allan dos Santos feels free to do what he does.”, said Vieira.

“It makes you want to send some thugs to grab this guy by force and put him on a Brazilian plane.”, replied Vargas.

Vieira criticized the US again. In an audio recording, he said: “If they [norte-americanos] If they want to send you away because they don’t like your eyes, they’ll come up with some excuse and put you on the first plane back and deport you, extradite you, kick you in the ass, whatever you want to call it, but they do whatever they want with whoever they want. Otherwise, there’s no government in the world that can determine what they have to do.”.

He continued: “They have their time, their interests, that’s the whole problem, that’s the issue.”. And he added: “If Allan dos Santos is important to us, he is of zero importance to them. So they are not going to buy a headache with the Brazilian government, even though the Brazilian government is of a different orientation. Maybe starting January 1st [de 2023, com a posse de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)] things change, I don’t know”.

Wanted by SheetAlexandre de Moraes’ office said that “all procedures were official, regular and are duly documented in the inquiries and investigations underway at the STF, with full participation from the Attorney General’s Office”.

In March of this year, US authorities announced that they would partially proceed with the extradition request. Members of the US government requested more information about the crimes Allan is being investigated for.

In a document to the Ministry of Justice, US authorities say “to understand” the importance of the topic and commit to analyzing it quickly after sending the materials.

