Excerpts from the PF investigation show that soldiers deleted messages and said they could only mention some items in a safe location

The decision by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF that authorized the operation of the PF (Federal Police) Tempus Veritatis, carried out on Thursday (8.Feb.2024), cites 8 excerpts from exchanges of messages and statements in which their Authors demonstrate that they have information that they preferred to keep confidential.

Moraes' order, which cites information obtained in PF investigations, also shows 17 excerpts with evidence of planning a coup d'état by the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and some of his advisors. Read the complete of the decision (PDF – 8 MB).

Information that had been hidden, or that would be kept confidential, could reinforce the evidence of planning a coup d'état. The PF will have 60 days from Moraes' decision to present a report with new investigations.

Read below the 8 excerpts with statements in exchanges of military messages via WhatsApp and Bolsonaro's statement in a meeting with ministers at Palácio do Planalto on July 5, 2022, recorded on video.

DIVERGENCE BETWEEN LAWYERS

There is disagreement among lawyers as to whether or not the statements contained in the decision point to an attempted coup d'état, with the supposed objective of ensuring that Bolsonaro remains in power from 2023, even without winning the 2022 elections.

In the opinion of lawyer Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, specialized in public law and coordinator of the Prerogatives Group, the messages and statements demonstrate an attempted coup d'état.

In the assessment of constitutional lawyer André Marsiglia, the statements and exchanges of messages show evidence that the people involved intended to carry out actions that could be illegal. But he points out that the sentences are insufficient to demonstrate that the people involved committed crimes.

EXTRACTS CITED IN THE DECISION

Below, excerpts from Minister Alexandre de Moraes' order, including quotes from the PF investigation, with a possible indication of omission of information about the planning of a coup d'état. Some sentences were grouped together. In others, there are spelling corrections.

Messages exchanged via WhatsApp

According to the order, the exchange of messages between Colonel Bernardo Romão and Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid is about inciting the adoption of extremist measures by members of Forçar Armadas.

Colonel Bernardo Romão – “I have a tip to give you, but it can't be here”.

According to the order, the exchange of messages between Colonel Bernardo Romão and Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid is about a meeting to discuss how to obtain support to prevent the inauguration of the then elected president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and restrict actions by the Judiciary.

Colonel Bernardo Romão – “SQN party room 308 Block I 7pm”;

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid – message deleted by the sender;

Colonel Bernardo Romão – “Yes of course”;

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid – “Many things leak”.

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid – “Send comments”;

Colonel Bernardo Romão – “Damn, brother. I deleted this stop. Hadn't we agreed to delete it?”.

According to the order, the exchange of messages between Lieutenant Colonel Sérgio Cavaliere and Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid was about pressure against military personnel who did not support the idea of ​​a coup.

Lieutenant Colonel Sérgio Cavaliere – “Talk to Cid too, as he may already be with Paulo Figueiredo. Do not disclose names, only the quantity”.

According to the order, the exchange of messages between Lieutenant-Colonel Mauro Cid and Colonel Marcelo Câmara after the seizure of the draft of a decree for the installation of a state of siege, with the supposed objective of favoring a coup d'état, demonstrates that both knew the text.

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid – news from Folha de S.Paulo about the text;

Colonel Marcelo Câmara – “I don't see the gravity. Document was not followed because it might not have legal support. That's the truth”;

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid – message deleted.

According to the order, the exchange of messages between lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid and former presidential advisor Filipe Martins after the seizure of the draft of a decree to determine a state of siege, with the supposed objective of favoring a coup d'état, demonstrates that they both knew the text.

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid – news from Folha de S.Paulo about the document;

Filipe Martins – message deleted;

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid – “I did not read”.

According to the order, the exchange of messages between lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid and former presidential advisor Filipe Martins after the seizure of the draft of a decree to determine a state of siege, with the supposed objective of favoring a coup d'état, demonstrates that they both knew the text.

Filipe Martins – “Were you the one who sent a message from an American number?”;

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid – “He was”;

Filipe Martins – “Oh, okay. Hahahaha”;

Filipe Martins – message deleted;

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid – “Can erase”.

Transcription of an excerpt from the order about the meeting at Palácio do Planalto (5.Jul.2022)

“Initially, General Augusto Heleno [ministro do GSI] states that he spoke with the deputy director of Abin, Victor [Carneiro], to infiltrate agents in electoral campaigns, but warns of the risk of identifying infiltrated agents. At that moment, the then president Jair Bolsonaro, possibly verifying the risk of highlighting the acts carried out by Abin employees, interrupts the minister's speech, determining that he not continue with his observation, and that, later, they 'talk in private' about the what Abin would be doing.”