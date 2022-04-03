Messages from Ukraine Sisters in Berlin look at the phone screen as bombs hit a hometown where mom and dad are

HS follows in the Messages from Ukraine series to Berlin from Ukraine without the Petryshyn siblings fleeing their parents. The youngest started a distance school, and Ljubov’s 16th birthday was celebrated.

Berlin

Stress is no longer as continuous as immediately after the getaway.

When we met Olha Petryšynin, 22, for the first time in Berlin, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was less than a week away. That’s when he said the heart beats during the day and the sleep escapes at night because the news about Ukraine and worries about home and loved ones don’t leave you alone.

Following the news hasn’t diminished, but getting in between is also easier.

Last Saturday, Lviv was bombed.

“That’s when I was super stressed when five, six air alarms came to my hometown the same day. Every time I see notifications about them on the phone screen and I start to find out what has happened, ”he says.

Petryšyn left without parents with his three younger siblings and friends of the same age Hrystyna Soltysjakin with the start of the war from Lviv to Berlin, where he had friends from the techno clubs in Kiev.

At first, they lived with their friends, but immediately began looking for their own apartment in Berlin.

“I don’t want to be a burden to my friends, even if they want to help,” he says.

Petryšyn has experienced pain that is also familiar to German home seekers in Berlin. Landlords often don’t even respond to messages. Eventually, luck kicked, and now five young women have two temporary homes at their disposal.

Good news it is also that the youngest siblings continue to go to school. Distance learning from one’s own school in Lviv has started. At the age of 17 Anna with Petryšyn and at the age of 16 Ljubov in Petryšyn there is now a distance school every day from nine to three and you still have homework on it.

When it makes sense to do, you don’t have to worry so much. However, Anna’s student writing is still a big question mark.

Lyubov celebrated his 16th birthday in March. That’s when the sibling went to brunch, walk, and protest together. In the evening, another festive meal was enjoyed, and Lyubov received gifts.

“However, his biggest wish did not come true, because it is to get back to Ukraine. He really misses his hometown and friends there. ”

Olha Petryšyn says their mother reminds them of the importance of studying and working. The parents of the siblings are working in the IT industry.

“Mom always says to hold on to your job. There are so many Ukrainians who don’t have a job or the opportunity to work remotely.”

Soon after the young women arrived in Berlin, the city’s renowned technoclubs were liberated from the corona. However, Olha Petryšyn has only visited the club once in Berlin – something that was part of her life before the war.

“It’s really hard to afford it, becomes guilty. On the other hand, I think maybe I can do something for myself. ”

He says that so many of his friends and acquaintances have come to Berlin from Lviv that he actually feels almost at home.

As soon as they arrived in the city, the siblings began painting paintings and crafting jewelry for their Berlin photographer friend. Julian Melzerin with.

They intend to continue making and selling art for Ukraine. In the first exhibition, they already raised about four thousand euros for the benefit of the Ukrainian army.