Messages revealed between the former coordinator of the Lava Jato operation in Paraná Deltan Dallagnol and prosecutors of MPF (Federal Public Ministry) suggest that there was an attempt to direct sections of the business group's leniency agreement J&Fsigned in 2017, so that the NGO International Transparency receive values ​​from the deal without having to “to spend” by the audit of the TCUthat is, without proper supervision. Excerpt from document, whose confidentiality was removed on Tuesday (6.Feb.2024) by the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Toffoli Days, shows that, in messages from November 29, 2018, it was discussed how to direct the money from the leniency agreement resulting from Lava Jato – which did not happen, Transparency International did not receive any amount. Here's the complete of the process (PDF – 11 MB). The NGO is the target of an investigation investigating alleged gains from leniency agreements signed at the time of the operation. Transparency International called it “ilation” the suspicion that he had worked to receive resources with such agreements (read more below). what is a leniency agreement – is a mechanism in which companies that committed acts harmful to the public administration collaborate with the investigations and undertake to pay the amounts stipulated in the contract, reimbursing the agreed amounts to the public coffers. Additionally, organizations must establish integrity improvement programs internally. In one of the messages, the prosecutors talk about a meeting with members of the FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) and Transparency International. The meeting would have taken place to discuss the R$2.3 billion related to the leniency agreement signed with J&F. The prosecutors discussed a way to “avoid going through TCU”in reference to the values ​​obtained. In the process, the person responsible for the message that mentions the Federal Audit Court is not identified. The process mentions the then president of Transparency International, Bruno Brandão, and Michael Mohallem, professor at FGV and service provider for the NGO. See also Lunar landscapes on Lake Garda: the water level breaks a rough record Read below: O Power360 contacted Transparency International, Senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) and the former coordinator of Lava Jato in Paraná Deltan Dallagnol to ask if they would like to comment on the messages. Here's what they said: International Transparency – said that the possibility of the NGO receiving resources from leniency agreements is a “ilation”, what “numerous financing offers” were refused and that the opinion of Samantha Dobrowolski, coordinator of the Permanent Advisory Committee for Leniency and Awarded Collaboration Agreements, “denies” the letter cited in Toffoli's decision (read the full response below);

– said that the possibility of the NGO receiving resources from leniency agreements is a “ilation”, what “numerous financing offers” were refused and that the opinion of Samantha Dobrowolski, coordinator of the Permanent Advisory Committee for Leniency and Awarded Collaboration Agreements, “denies” the letter cited in Toffoli's decision (read the full response below); Sergio Moro – will not manifest itself;

– will not manifest itself; Deltan Dallagnol – did not respond until the publication of this report; the space remains open.

Read the full response from Transparency International:

“The process whose secrecy was overturned yesterday only includes the content of those who accuse Transparency International (TI). There is no defense or statement from TI in the file, as the organization was never heard before this disclosure was made. Furthermore, there are serious omissions, such as the final report on the work carried out by Transparency International with recommendations for transparency, good governance practices and strict controls on the allocation of so-called 'compensatory resources' in cases of corruption. More importantly, the decision of the min. Toffoli refers to a letter from former PGR Augusto Aras, with serious conclusions and untrue information about the allocation of resources to IT, but omits the response to the letter, with a detailed opinion from deputy attorney general Samantha Dobrowolski, then coordinator of the Permanent Advisory Commission for Leniency and Awarded Collaboration Agreements, denying the information from the former PGR and attesting that TI never received or would receive any resources or would have any management or decision-making role regarding the application of such funds.

“The inference that Transparency International was working to receive resources from leniency agreements is absurd and, even more unreasonable, the insinuation that it sought to avoid controls. Contrary to this, TI refused numerous financing offers from companies that had signed agreements (our audited financial reports are published in full) and worked, within the scope of a public Memorandum of Understanding that explicitly prohibited any transfer to the organization, to produce a report (also public) with recommendations for transparency, good governance practices and strict control mechanisms for the allocation of these resources. This broad control apparatus was recommended by TI to shield improper or privileged access by any public or private entity to such funds, including Transparency International itself.

“Therefore, such interactions with the Public Prosecutor's Office on the matter – and all the other various authorities with whom Transparency International discussed this issue – were aimed at ensuring the legitimate, transparent and conflict-of-interest-shielded allocation of these resources, the purpose of which is the reparation for the immense damage caused by corruption.”

MESSAGES