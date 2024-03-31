After Ana Rosa and two of her childrenAlfredo and Axel, alleged kidnappers and murderers of the girl Camilawere taken from their home by inhabitants of the community of Taxco, Guerrero, to be lynched, and later the death of the woman and Alfredo, alleged friends of the young man They threatened to start a revolt. In one of the messages it says “Let what has to burn burn”

In the midst of the tragedy that mourned all of Mexico, on social networks Some messages were leaked in defense of Alfredowhose death had been announced but hours later it was denied.

The messages were posted in a WhatsApp status and later went viral on social networks. According to user Marla Sabrina, it was friends of Ana Rosa's children who wrote the messages in which they threatened to start a revolt to seek justice for Ana and Alfredo.

In the screenshots shared on social networks, it was stated that people judged Alfredo without knowing him and that it was very likely that he was not involved in the horrendous crime and that his only intention was to protect his mother.

“We ask justice for the children of the alleged culprit of the kidnapping and murder of Camila, who are receiving medical attention and there is evidence that they were not involved in any of that, they simply wanted to defend their mother as anyone would have done, without knowing what had happened. There is evidence that the youngest son, my friend Alfredo, never left Taxco, the taxi had GPS and it shows that he never left and the eldest son only arrived at his mother's house when he found out that they were going to take her, now who asks justice for them? Stupid people started beating them without knowing anything, we ask for justice and peace for both of them,” says the message from the user identified as Iann Mxm.

Another user identified as Esaú Peralta regretted the actions of the people and asked to see Taxco burn.

After the controversy that arose on social networks due to this message and the denial of the young man's death, the user Marla again leaked new messages from Alfredo's supposed friends, who asked to stop fighting because “nothing could be changed anymore.”

“As everything has happened, in the end we cannot change it and there is no use fighting anymore,” the message says.