Efforts to end the war and start a political dialogue between the two parties to the conflict in Sudan were among the top priorities of Al-Burhan’s visit to Egypt, as well as confirming Cairo’s role as a channel of communication between the army and international parties in order to reach a formula that will bring the curtain down on the crisis.

What happened in the meeting with Al-Sisi and Al-Burhan?

He witnessed a review of developments in the situation in Sudan, and consultations on efforts to settle the crisis in a manner that preserves the sovereignty, unity and cohesion of Sudan and safeguards the interests of its people, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency after the talks.

He discussed the developments of the path of Sudan’s neighboring countries, where Al-Burhan welcomed the path through which its first summit was held recently in Egypt, as well as discussing ways of cooperation and coordination to support the Sudanese people, especially through humanitarian aid and relief.

Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s firm and firm position to stand by Sudan, and support its security, stability, unity and territorial integrity, especially during the current delicate circumstances it is going through, taking into account the eternal ties and the common strategic interest that unites the two countries.

Al-Burhan praised Egypt’s “sincere and tireless support to preserve the safety and stability of Sudan in light of the historical juncture it is going through.”

In a speech after the meeting, the Sudanese army commander affirmed that “the armed forces do not seek to continue in power,” and that “what the army seeks is holding free and fair elections.”

He added, “We seek to complete the democratic transitional path until the people of Sudan choose who will rule it.”

Egypt recently hosted a summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries to discuss ways to end the current conflict and its negative repercussions on the region.

During this summit, the Egyptian President affirmed his country’s efforts in cooperation with all parties to stop the Sudanese bloodshed, calling on the warring parties to stop the escalation and start negotiations to end the fighting, and to launch an inclusive dialogue for the Sudanese parties.

internal and external considerations

Sudanese writer and political researcher Maher Abu Al-Goukh considered, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that Al-Burhan’s choice of Egypt for his first foreign visit since the start of the war “has many signs, on top of which is the confirmation of the close bond that brings him together with the Egyptian leadership.”

Abu Al-Jawkh identified a number of indications behind Al-Burhan’s visit, saying:

Cairo has effectively become one of the moving parties working to end the conflict in Sudan and prevent it from turning into a civil war.

In view of the recent Egyptian moves, especially after the summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries, which Cairo called for, and the recent US-Egyptian coordination in the Sudan file, it is clear that Cairo will be a channel of communication between the army and international parties in order to reach a formula to end the war.

At the same time, it is expected that Cairo will play an additional role in bridging the dispute between the two warring parties, by investing in the relationship and trust available between it and the army leaders, especially Al-Burhan, in order to encourage them and reduce their fears of moving forward with any measures leading to ending the conflict.

The start of a political dialogue between Al-Burhan and the political groups, especially the forces of freedom and change, through Egyptian coordination, is currently on the agenda, but the main issue that has been focused on and given priority at the present time and in this visit in particular, is the focus on aspects related to ending the war more than political issues .

openness to the world

As for the Sudanese political analyst, Al-Muthanna Abdul Qadir Al-Fahal, he believes in his interview with “Sky News Arabia” that Al-Burhan’s first foreign visit “has a clear indication of the confirmation of Sudan’s return to the world to enhance its regional and international status, after the war that destroyed the capital and displaced millions of civilians in 5 Months”.

Al-Fahal explained that the indications of the visit of the Sudanese army commander to Egypt lie in a number of points, according to his opinion: