The number of bicycle thefts is increasing again. A cyclist apparently made a joke out of it – he was already affected twice.

Munich – Bicycles are particularly popular with thieves The number of thefts is increasing. With a single pinch of pliers, many locks can be cut open – and the bike is gone. A cyclist has already had this experience twice, but he sees it with humor.

One of those who suffered even wrote a note to the thieves of his bicycles – he was affected twice. On his laminated piece of paper he wrote: “Hello bicycle thieves in Germany. “I’m buying my third bike in 15 months tomorrow.” He attached it to a pole Reddit-User found it and posted it in the “But please laminate” subreddit. Although the double bike theft is extremely annoying, the note creator allowed himself a little fun: “Any color requests?” he asked the thieves. It also caused laughter a business idea on Reddit.

In a very short time, the strange bicycle post received over 1,000 upvotes. Some Reddit users reacted to the partly funny note. “Red” was the simple top comment under the snapshot. Another went further: “Red with GPS transmitter.” Other users were much more specific about the bike they wanted: “I would like yellow stripes and the spokes in silver.”

Most of them felt for the cyclist who was affected by two thefts, but also shared his sense of humor: “Really bad number, but not a lie: this person's gallows humor really got me.” Finally, some Reddit users gave tips on how the note creator felt could protect against bicycle theft next time: “Buy an old bike, preferably rusty, that also cracks and crunches when you ride it. That way it won’t be stolen.”

Although the number of stolen bikes has not yet reached the level before the corona pandemic, cyclists should take care of their vehicles. In 2022, there were 140,000 insured bicycles stolen, around 15,000 more than in the previous year, said the Association of German Insurers (GDV). “In total, we spent around 140 million euros on bicycle thefts in 2022.” (approx)