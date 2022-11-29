The efficiency of several Sinaloa municipal presidents is in question, first, because they are asking for more resources this year than in the past to cover expenses. Which shows that they do not save and definitely did not have a spending plan. A tremendous strike.

Governor Rubén Rocha Moya himself, in his weekly conference, pointed out that the current ones were less efficient than the previous ones, which must be said that they only managed 10 months.

We have information that only the Culiacán and Ahome municipalities would have resolved the end of the year, surely they are already asking the governor to intercede and come to the rescue.

For his part, Rubén Rocha is clear in pointing out that the commitment is that no worker is left without a Christmas bonus and they will support them, but the municipal governments would also be given the resource because they did not comply with the commitment to save. So very bad note for the mayors. Very attentive.

sinaloa

In the state cabinet, gender equality was lost with the entry of the Secretary of Tourism, Luis Guillermo Benítez, and the departure of Rosario Torres. So a man has to come out to give a woman another space. It is not an easy issue, but surely by the end of the year it will be resolved.

The women in the cabinet are safe, but the men are under scrutiny, the governor already has a performance evaluation made in October in the first year of the administration, possibly from there he will use to cut a secretary and the entry of a secretary.

They tell us that the secretaries that are on the blacklist are three, that’s where the cut could come from to make the adjustment and achieve gender parity. Those who are surely at risk are the private secretary, Alejandro Higuera, and Agriculture, Jaime Montes. We don’t have the third name, but his office could be on the first floor.

Outstanding

Who is a great profile to preside over the College of Economists is Ermes Medina Cázarez, who has a great preparation and an important career, we know that he is one of the candidates and definitely must be a strong letter.

Definitely Ermes Medina has all the elements, he has a degree in Economics and Law, a master’s degree in Management and Public Policy, and a master’s degree in Risk Management. His work experience is extensive, including positions such as Sub-Superior Auditor of the State of Sinaloa, Special Performance Auditor of the ASE, advisor to the Jucopo of the State Congress, coordinator of Economic Studies of Codesin, mainly.

Today is the election in the College of Economists for its new president and one of the candidates is Ermes Medina, a young professional who has a long and important professional career and not to mention an academic one. This topic will be very interesting, then we will talk about the results.

Diary

Today at 6:00 p.m. will be the event of the First Government Report of the municipal president of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez at the City Hall. We have said it on several occasions, he came in difficult times to rescue the ship and he has done very well, now they are sailing through calm waters and there is a good forecast for next year.

Very aware of the data, the information that arises and what is coming to Culiacán. Tomorrow the Report will be very interesting, we will be giving you the details and a complete analysis. By the way, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya will attend the event at the Culiacán City Hall.

Political Memory

“It is prudent not to trust entirely those who have deceived us once”: René Descartes.