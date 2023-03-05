Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

The Boeing E-6B, codenamed “Looking Glass”. © Timm Ziegenthaler/ IMAGO

The airborne command center of the US nuclear submarines is now in Europe. It is the so-called “Looking Glass”, a Boeing 707.

Reykjavik – In the middle of the Ukraine war, the USA moved its so-called “doomsday jet” to Europe, like the Picture-newspaper reports. Specifically, it is a Boeing 707. Its code name is “Looking Glass”. The machine acts as the command center for the US Navy’s nuclear submarines.

If there are armed conflicts in which the use of nuclear weapons threatens, the US President should use the machine as a command center. However, it has never gotten that far. Even after the September 11, 2001 attacks, then-President George W. Bush continued to use Air Force One.

Ukraine war: Russia suspends nuclear deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously suspended the last major nuclear arms control agreement, the “New Start” treaty with the United States. This limits the nuclear arsenals of both countries and regulates inspections.

The Geneva Disarmament Conference is the only permanent global negotiating forum for disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation. It includes 65 states from all regions of the world. States also participate as observers. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, among others, subsequently called on the Kremlin to return to the “New Start” agreement.

Ukraine War: The “Looking Glass” under the magnifying glass

The price of the E-6B in the American configuration is around 140 million US dollars, like the Picture-newspaper reports. The aircraft is 46 meters long and has a wingspan of 45 meters. The machine can fly at speeds of up to 981 km/h and fly 11,760 kilometers without refueling. It can pilot Minuteman ICBMs and communicate directly with the American fleet’s ballistic missile submarines. One of the US’s 16 E-6B aircraft is in the air at all times to be ready for emergencies.

The relocation of the machine could be interpreted as a response to Russia’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal. During the Ukraine war, Russian politicians and the military repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons. Experts see Russia’s actions as, among other things, an intimidation tactic intended to lead to fear in Western countries. (lp/dpa)