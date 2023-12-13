BERLIN. The German governing coalition has squared the circle on the budget law for 2024 one month after the ruling of the Constitutional Court which declared the reallocation of resources from the 2021 budget in subsequent budgets invalid, effectively creating a hole of 60 billion. Good news for Germany but not necessarily good news for Italy and for the repercussions on the reform of the stability pact underway in Brussels. On the contrary.

The Berlin government chooses to recover the missing 17 billion in the 2024 budget by cutting subsidies, temporarily reducing contributions, increasing the price of CO2 emissions but not suspending the “debt brake” rule in the Constitution, that sort of German-style budget balance , which provides for the possibility of contracting a debt not exceeding 0.35% of annual GDP.

This choice means two things: on the internal level of Germany it is equivalent to a victory for the line of the liberal Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who has imposed himself on the recalcitrant government allies, more favorable to a suspension or a reform of the “brake on the debt” to encourage investment. On a European level it means that there will be no further inclination on the German side to soften the line compared to what was agreed in the latest negotiations. And the words of Olaf Scholz in the Bundestag before the European Council on Thursday are there to confirm it. «On the stability pact», the chancellor said in the chamber, «I am confident that there will be a rapid agreement because the Ministry of Finance has worked a lot on it».

In fact, a public recognition that the leadership of the negotiations in Europe has been and will continue to be conducted along the line dictated by the Ministry of Finance, more than ever haunted by the fear of seeing the debt grow, whether “good” or “bad”. .