The feminicide of Ana Maria Serrano18 years old, has caused consternation in Colombia and Mexico, countries that are calling for a thorough investigation of the case.

The young woman was the niece of the former Minister of Finance José Manuel Restrepo and was found in Mexico studying medicine with the intention of becoming a cardiologist.

The facts They occurred on September 12 in the Atizapán sector, Mexico Citywhen the young woman was alone at home.

And they were announced this Sunday afternoon through the former minister’s X account, formerly Twitter.

“I never, never believed I could be so close to an act as brutal as it is despicable than a femicide (…). It happened on this occasion to my niece Ana María Serrano Céspedes in Mexico,” he said in the publication.

For her part, the young woman’s mother said in an Instagram video that The alleged perpetrator of the crime would be her ex-boyfriend Alan Gil Romero. He was captured and placed at the disposal of the accusatory body of that country on Sunday, September 17.

Alleged feminicide of Ana María. Photo: @FiscaliaEdomex – @c4jimenez

The Mexican Prosecutor’s Office effectively captured the 18-year-old young man, the main suspect in the feminicide of Ana María, while the investigations continue.

This subject, who would have been the romantic partner of the young woman and with whom she had broken up months ago, He was transferred to the Barrientos prison, in Tlalnepantla, where he is waiting for a judge to decide his legal situation..

How many years in prison could he face for the crime?

Mexico has been suffering for several years from a wave of violence against women, with ten femicides per day, according to the UN. In 2022, 956 alleged femicides were recorded in the country, and from January to July of this year, 500 crimes of these characteristics have been recorded, according to official figures.

According to Mexican media, if Alan Gil Romero’s responsibility in the young woman’s femicide is proven, he could be sentenced to between 30 and 45 years in prison.

For its part, in the Penal Code for Mexico City, available on the Senate website, it is found that The crime may be classified as feminicide if any of these circumstances occur.:

I. The victim presents signs of sexual violence of any type;

II. Infamous, degrading injuries or mutilations have been inflicted on the victim, prior or after the deprivation of life;

III. There is data that establishes that threats, harassment, violence or injuries by the active subject have been committed against the victim;

IV. The victim’s body is exposed, deposited or thrown in a public place; either

V. The victim has been held incommunicado, regardless of the time prior to his death.

Anyone found guilty of feminicide may be imposed a sentence of “twenty to fifty years in prison”reads the document.

Although, “If there was a sentimental, emotional or trust relationship between the asset and the victim; of kinship, employment, teaching or anything that implies subordination or superiority” “thirty to sixty years in prison” will be imposed“.

The family’s call for justice

Ana María’s mother, María Ximena Céspedes, has been emphatic in asking that justice be done for the murder of her daughter, and that the crime of femicide be proven for which the main suspect so far is: Alan Gil Romero.

María Ximena Céspedes, mother of Ana María Serrano.

“They captured him four days later. They even found him outside the city,” the mother told the newscast. CityTv.

The family also believes that this man would have taken advantage of the fact that Ana María was alone in the house to enter and attack her.

“My husband and I were out of the country, eight hours apart. For some reason that I don’t know, we woke up around 2 in the morning. I sent a message to Ana María to see how she was and she didn’t answer me. Suddenly A very strange message comes in about fifteen minutes later, and there I called the neighbor, the neighbor came in and there was nothing to do, Ana María was lifeless,” he expressed to the aforementioned media.

Strange messages from Ana María’s cell phone

It was precisely messages sent from Ana María’s cell phone that alerted her parents.

“At the beginning she told me ‘wait for me a little bit’, something she would never say in her life.that was the one that caught my attention the most and that was when we raised the alert a little,” explains his mother.

About 15 minutes later, the parents received a farewell message that suggested suicide on the part of the young woman.

“And then he sent a farewell message, as if it were really a suicide“he added.

As a result of these texts sent by cell phone to his parents, the Prosecutor’s Office initially thought that it was a suicide. However, they managed to verify that the young woman had actually been murdered.

Once the authorities identified that the scene corresponded to a femicide, they proceeded to capture the alleged perpetrator Alan Gil Romero, Ana María’s former partner.

According to the mother, Their relationship “was a normal courtship between two teenagers” that lasted about a year and a half. in school days,

But “when they finish in June, that’s when he starts to become a little more intense. He sent him gifts every week, he wrote to him every day,” the mother said.

However, they believed that this was normal in the midst of grieving over ending the courtship. They never imagined that he would have an aggressive reaction against Ana María, since they knew him for six years that he studied at school with the young woman.

“One of those things that one cannot imagine,” he added.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Also read in EL TIEMPO: