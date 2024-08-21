Message Test Center | The handling of HS’s Viestikoekeskus case started in the Court of Appeal – the prosecutors are still demanding prison terms for the journalists

Message center|Prosecutors are demanding prison sentences for the accused. The accused deny the charges.

Helsingin Sanomat The proceedings of the Viestikoekeskus case began on Wednesday morning at the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

The lawsuit concerns the article published by Helsingin Sanomat in December 2017 about the Defense Forces’ Communications Test Center and other military intelligence, as well as HS’s possible follow-up articles on the subject.

The first day of the session is public in the morning, but in the afternoon the proceedings become secret. In this case, the session will also move from the premises of the Court of Appeal to the safe room of the Helsinki District Court.

The prosecutors are still demanding prison sentences for the accused in the Court of Appeal. According to the prosecutors, they can be imposed conditionally.

The defendants deny all charges.

The accused journalists did not appear in the courtroom themselves on Wednesday, but were represented by lawyers. The defendants were not required to appear.

Helsinki in January of last year, the district court sentenced two journalists for revealing a security secret.

The district court held the reporter Tuomo Pietiläinä as the main responsible for the writing work of the HS Communication Center article. He was fined 50 days.

Journalist who participated in the writing work in a lesser role Laura Halminen was left unsentenced despite being guilty of the crime.

The third accused, who worked as a close representative Kalle Silfverberg acquitted of the charges. He was not considered to have participated in the disclosure of the secrets as a perpetrator or facilitator of the crime.

The District Court dismissed the charges against all three for attempting to reveal a security secret. These charges related to draft articles intended for later publication.

In the Court of Appeal mainly the same evidence is presented as in the district court.

The former intelligence chief of the Defense Forces will be heard as a new witness Harri Ohra-ahoa. He has been named as a witness by journalist Halminen.

According to the current schedule, evidence will be presented in the courtroom until November 18. After that, there will be final statements, but their exact date has not yet been agreed upon.