Message Test Center | The court will issue a verdict on HS’s Viestikoekeskus news

Prosecutors are demanding suspended prison sentences for the journalists. The defendants deny that they disclosed security secrets.

Revealer Helsingin Sanomat security secrets in their story about the Message Test Center and other military intelligence in December 2017?

This question will be decided by the Helsinki District Court more than five years after the publication of the case on Friday. The court has announced that it will issue a verdict at 1 p.m.

Among other things, the future judgment will outline what the media can tell about Finnish military intelligence. It is also exceptional in Finland that prison sentences are required for journalists, even if suspended.

According to the prosecutors, the case was based on secret material

Prosecutors according to Helsingin Sanomat, the article published on December 16, 2017 contained security secrets about the operations of the Defense Forces. In addition, according to the prosecutors’ view, HS had the intention of continuing to reveal security secrets.

Prosecutors demanded two reporters To Laura Halmin and To Tuomo Pietiläinen and to the former head of the economics and politics department To Kalle Silfverberg suspended prison sentences of at least one and a half years for revealing a security secret and attempting to do so.

None of the defendants has made an actual decision about publishing the case. The preliminary investigation did not reveal who decided to publish the story.

According to the prosecutors, the accused trio cannot avoid their responsibility by the fact that the decision to publish the story was taken by the editors. In any case, the trio has submitted the case to a higher authority for approval.

According to the prosecutors’ assessment, the information in the article is based on the secret material of the Defense Forces. In all respects, however, the source of information has not been found, i.e. the Defense Forces have not been able to identify the documents.

“Even then, the article stated that the information was based on secret documents. It does not matter whether it is oral information or documentary information. The only thing that matters is that the information is secret,” the special prosecutor Anja-Riitta Rinkinen stated in the closing statement of the prosecutors.

According to the defense, the wrong persons were accused in court

The accused according to the final statements, the prosecutors were unable to show that HS had published information classified as secret for the sake of Finland’s external security.

The prosecutors also did not indicate from which classified documents the information published by HS came from, or whether the information was obtained from secret documents at all. It was also not shown what documents the journalists may have had in their possession.

According to the defense, the information published by HS is so old that it was not possible to draw conclusions about the activities of the Defense Forces in 2017. In addition, the information was already generally known or otherwise publicly available.

According to the defense, the wrong people were accused in the trial because they did not decide on the publication of the story.

According to the defense, the crime of revealing a security secret concerns the disclosure of information. Planning, preparing or writing an article is not, in Kotiranta’s opinion, disclosure as intended by law.

“There are obviously wrong defendants in this case. These people should never have been made defendants,” the lawyer representing the two defendants Kai Kotiranta said in a closing statement.

What happens after the sentencing?

Legal process can continue in higher courts. It is possible to appeal the judgment of the district court to the Court of Appeal.

An appeal to the district court’s decision can also be filed directly with the Supreme Court instead of the Court of Appeal, if the Supreme Court grants leave to appeal the preliminary ruling appeal.

The prerequisite for a preliminary ruling appeal is that the opposite party of the appeal applicant agrees to it. If the Supreme Court does not grant leave to appeal, the district court judgment remains in effect.