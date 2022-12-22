Message Test Center | Prosecutor: The investigation was partially closed due to the data leak in the Viestikoekeskus case

Deputy Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe has ordered to stop the investigation regarding the suspected crime of the former military intelligence chief of the EU military staff.

Prosecutor’s Office announced on Thursday that the Central Criminal Police’s preliminary investigation into the data leak related to the Viestikoekeskus case will be completed and will move to prosecution in the near future.

Deputy Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe has, however, ordered to stop the investigation regarding one of the suspected crimes related to the case.

Rape’s decision to limit the preliminary investigation applies to the person who served as the military intelligence chief of the European Union’s military staff to Georgij Alafuzoff suspicion of revealing a security secret. Alafuzoff is suspected of having committed the crime in question by handing over secret information of the Finnish Defense Forces to outsiders.

To the press release according to which the restriction decision is based on the report obtained in the preliminary investigation of the data leak.

Rappe considered it obvious that continuing the investigation would not provide evidence of the intentional disclosure of a security secret. The right to prosecute the negligent act of the crime has already expired in 2019.

Message center three journalists of HS are indicted for the news about The prosecutors demanded that they be sentenced to at least one and a half years in prison for the disclosure of a security secret and the attempt to do so.