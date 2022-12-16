Message Test Center | Kaius Niemi will not be charged with Viestikoekeskus news

Deputy Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe reconsidered the position of HS’s former editor-in-chief Kaius Nieme, but did not change his previous decision not to press charges.

Deputy Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe does not intend to press charges against Helsingin Sanomat’s former editor-in-chief Kaius Niemä against in the news about Viestikoekeskus.

Rappe reconsidered the matter based on the additional investigation carried out in the case. However, he decided not to reverse his earlier decision not to prosecute.

Nieme was interrogated again as a suspect at the end of November.

Niemi said in the interrogations that the editorial board decided to publish the Viestikoekeskus story the day before the publication, Friday, December 15, 2017.

According to what Niemi said, he was at work on the day of the publication decision and that he became aware of the article at the latest at that time. However, during the interrogation, he did not take a position on the question of whether he himself participated in making the publication decision.

Niemi did not specify in any other way who or who decided on the issue due to the delivery. The delivery management consists of chief suppliers and delivery managers. It included seven people at the time of publication.

“Regarding the decision-making by me or other management, according to the prosecutor, it has no relevance to the ongoing trial, and therefore also to the legal status of the defendants,” Niemi said during the interrogation on November 28.

Message center three journalists of HS are indicted for the news about The prosecutors demanded that they be sentenced to at least one and a half years in prison for the disclosure of a security secret and the attempt to do so.

The charges concern the story published in December 2017 about the Message Test Center and military intelligence, as well as possible follow-up stories planned by HS.

The trial, which lasted more than two months, ends on Friday. During the final week, the parties’ closing statements, i.e. summaries of the trial, were heard.

The decision of the Helsinki District Court is expected at the end of January.

