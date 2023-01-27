Message Test Center | International Press Institute: The order to remove the article from HS’s website is “alarming” and “absurd”

According to the organization Reporters Without Borders, the verdict given by the district court has international consequences. Dagens Nyheter’s editor-in-chief calls the decision worrying.

Helsinki The sentences received by Sanomat journalists in the Helsinki district court for revealing security secrets attract international attention. News about judgments are spread, for example, by news agencies Reuters and AP. In this article, the Reporters Without Borders organization, the International Press Institute and the editor-in-chief of Dagens Nyheter comment on it for HS.

The story was published in December 2017. On Friday, the District Court sentenced the two HS journalists who wrote the story. Another received a 50-day fine and the journalist, who participated in the writing work in a minor role, was left unsentenced. The immediate family member did not receive a sentence. The delivery management was not charged in the case.

The decision is not legally binding and can be appealed.

Press corps EU and Balkan regional director of the without borders organization Pavol Szalai followed the announcement of the decision in Helsinki.

“Reporters without borders considers the decision regrettable, but we will not give up,” he tells HS.

The progress of the process is crucial for press freedom in Europe and beyond, he estimated.

“We invite all journalists both in Finland and internationally to show their support for Helsingin Sanomat.”

Pavol Szalai, director of the EU and Balkan region of Reporters Without Borders.

Press corps Without Borders finds it very unfortunate that journalists Tuomo Pietiläinen and Laura Halminen were convicted of revealing security secrets.

“Even though the sentences are relatively mild, they put a stumbling block on the freedom of the press. Pietiläinen’s fine is very worrying,” says Szalai.

Szalai welcomes the then predecessor Kalle Silfverbergin acquittal and the fact that the court took into account the five-year processing time.

“Also on the positive side, everyone was acquitted of the incomprehensible charges of trying to reveal a security secret.”

In this regard, the charge was based on writing draft articles.

Szalain judgments are important at the European level in many ways.

“Finland is now fifth out of 180 countries in the international press freedom index. How does this affect the countries ranked lower in the index?” he ponders.

“Other countries, such as Hungary and Turkey, are following this process to know what kind of pressure on journalists is going through.”

According to Szalai, even bringing the charges affected the freedom of the press.

“It had a chilling effect on national security journalism. It is almost certain that this effect will now deepen.”

In democracies, the media must be able to check the activities of all governmental bodies, he reminds.

“This also applies to the armed forces operating with public funding.”

Szalain in my opinion, the freedom of the press is being tried to be suppressed internationally more and more often precisely by appealing to national security.

“National security must not mean insecurity for journalists,” he emphasizes.

“We have seen other attempts to accuse and condemn journalists for similar reasons. This has happened from Sweden and Denmark to the United States and Greece. The big question will be whether the verdict will strengthen this trend in democracies.”

The accusation alone contributed to the fact that Finland fell from second place to fifth place in the international press freedom index. Fines can have an increasingly profound effect on Finland’s international image as an upholder of press freedom.

“The Council of Europe has already issued accusations alarm at the end of 2021″, Szalai reminds.

The Council of Europe is the continent’s leading human rights organization, not to be confused with the Council of the European Union or the European Council.

Countries subject to an alert have an obligation to respond to the alert. In his answer the Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that it would not be a question of criminalizing journalistic work.

International deputy director of the press institute Scott Griffen answer HS’s questions by e-mail. The institute was founded in 1950 to defend freedom of speech and expression.

“We are seriously concerned about the decision to sentence two Helsingin Sanomat journalists. It is alarming that the district court orders the newspaper to remove the article from its website. The decision is absurd considering that the article has been available online for five years.”

The International Press Institute also noted that the sentences were less than feared. However, they and the five-year investigation period together can have a negative impact on press freedom internationally.

“Finland has had a reputation as a leader in global press freedom, so such a worrying case could freeze reporting on national security not only in Finland, but worldwide,” Griffen fears.

He says that the International Press Institute is currently preparing a more detailed statement on the Helsinki District Court’s decision.

Dagens Nyheter’s editor-in-chief Peter Wolodarski photographed in Gotland in July 2018.

Swedish Editor-in-chief of Dagens Nyheter Peter Wolodarski tells HS over the phone that he is relieved that prison sentences were not handed down.

“However, the decision is very worrying.”

He considers it quite exceptional in Nordic terms that the management of the editorial office was not blamed and the line editors who wrote the article were convicted.

“Finland and the other Nordic countries have had a great reputation as model countries for press freedom, and this sends a completely different signal.”

Wolodarski reminds that journalism is not a crime.

“Everyone in democracies should understand that. It is very worrying for the functioning of democracy that Finland is punishing for this.”

In general he emphasizes that there must be room for mistakes and their correction in journalism and it must be possible to do so safely.

“In democracies, you have to be able to do that without criminalizing journalism.”

Wolodarski recalled before pronouncing the sentence In an interview with Hufvudstadsbladetthat in Sweden “the same type of abuse by the authorities” was carried out five decades ago.

He referred to a case where reporters Jan Guillou and Peter Bratt was sentenced to prison for revelations about the Swedish intelligence service.

“Even then it was about security secrets,” he continues now to HS.

“The Swedish state made a big mistake when Guillou and Bratt were put in prison. Since then, the Swedish state has been quite careful in not repeating the same mistake.”

He fears that the verdict of the Helsinki District Court will now also affect the freedom of the press in Sweden.

“If this is possible in Finland, it can also be possible in Sweden and Denmark.”