Message Test Center | HS editor fined for Viestikoekeskus news – The article was ordered to be removed

The verdict of the Helsinki district court concerns news about military intelligence more than five years ago.

Helsinki The district court sentenced two journalists of Helsingin Sanomat in the Viestikoekeskus trial. The court handed down the verdict on Friday.

The journalists were convicted of revealing a security secret.

The verdict concerns Helsingin Sanomat’s story about the Defense Forces’ Communication Test Center and other military intelligence, as well as HS’s possible follow-up stories on the subject from more than five years ago.

District court held by the reporter Tuomo Pietiläinä as the main responsible for the writing work of the HS Communication Center article. He was fined 50 days.

Journalist who participated in the writing work in a lesser role Laura Halminen was left unsentenced.

The immediate supervisor of the third accused, i.e. the main responsible author of the article Kalle Silfverbergin the charges were dismissed because he was not considered to have participated in the disclosure of secrets as a perpetrator or abettor of the crime.

The District Court also dismissed the charges to the extent that punishment had been demanded for the journalists for attempting to reveal a security secret regarding draft articles intended for later publication.

Helsingin Sanomat was ordered to remove the article published on December 16, 2017 from the website.

The request for an investigation into the HS case was made by the Finnish Defense Forces.

The news is updated.

