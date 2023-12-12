Message Test Center | Expert: KHO's decision on court costs tightens taxation practice

The expert of the Central Chamber of Commerce considers it unreasonable that the legal costs reimbursed by the employer are considered the employee's taxable salary.

The highest The decision of the administrative court (KHO) in the Helsingin Sanomat Viestikoekeskus trial tightens the tax practice in compensating court costs, says a leading tax expert Tero Määtt From the tax administration.

In its yearbook decision issued on Monday, the Supreme Court considered that the legal aid paid by the employer was a taxable salary for the journalist. The journalist of Helsingin Sanomat, who was accused in this way, will have to pay taxes for his legal expenses. Sanoma Media Finland, which owns Helsingin Sanomat, has said that it will compensate the journalist for the expenses arising from the taxes.

Määttä says that in the previous guidelines regarding reimbursement of legal costs, there was more leeway in terms of whether the legal costs reimbursed by the employer to the employee are interpreted as taxable salary or not.

“In the guidelines, it has been stated that, in principle, the expenses reimbursed by the employer to the employee are wages. There may be situations where, based on the overall situation and the circumstances, a different decision can be reached. Now the KHO's decision starts quite strictly from the fact that these compensations are wages and that's fine,” says Määttä to STT.

According to him, the interpretation could have been influenced in the past, for example, by what the lawsuit stemmed from or whether the employee caused the lawsuit with his own actions. It has also been important whether the accused employee has been found guilty or not.

“The KHO's decision stated quite clearly that it doesn't matter whether a sentence is imposed or not.”

Määttä says that, as a result of the KHO's decision, the Tax Administration intends to update the guidelines on the taxation of fines and court costs paid by the employer on behalf of the employee.

The dirt tells, that the KHO's decision applies to all industries, not just suppliers. In the future, legal expenses reimbursed by the employer to the employee will be considered taxable income regardless of the sector.

According to Määtä, any benefit reimbursed by the employer to the employee, such as legal advice, is considered taxable income. He does not know how to take a direct position on that, how to proceed if the employee is a party to the lawsuit – i.e. whether the legal costs reimbursed by the employer are always interpreted as taxable wages or not.

“In these situations, you have to look at what the matter is about and evaluate the tax treatment based on that.”

However, Määttä points out that, in principle, the benefit reimbursed by the employer to the employee is always salary according to the Income Tax Act.

“That's the other side.”

According to the Income Tax Act, the salary received in the employment relationship and the benefits of its nature are taxable income. According to Määtä, the decision of the Supreme Court is applied from the moment the decision is issued, i.e. from Monday.

to the decision of the Supreme Court among others, the Central Chamber of Commerce has taken a stand. The leading tax expert of the benefit organization Tomi Viitalan according to the situation is unreasonable for the employee and the law should be changed.

“The tax legislation should be changed so that legal costs reimbursed by the employer do not become taxable wages for the employee, if the act that is the subject of the criminal process took place in the course of work and the employee did not act contrary to the employer's instructions,” says Viitala in the press release.