Message Test Center | Editor-in-Chief Antero Mukka on the verdict: Originally published content will not be deleted

The District Court sentenced two journalists for revealing a security secret. In addition, the court ordered the original article to be removed from the web.

Helsinki Acting Director of Sanomat corresponding editor-in-chief Antero Mukka characterizes the Viestikoekeskus judgment of the Helsinki District Court on Friday as partial relief but still disappointing.

The Helsinki District Court sentenced two HS reporters for revealing a security breach. Tuomo Pietiläinen was fined, and Laura Halminen was left unsentenced to punishment. The third defendant Kalle Silfverberg was acquitted.

“From your point of view, every judgment given to a journalist about doing everyday work is incorrect. In this sense, I am still disappointed with the verdict,” Mukka tells HS.

The prosecutors demanded conditional prison sentences of at least one and a half years for all three of the indicted HS journalists.

“The fine was clearly lighter than the minimum sentence and a large part of the charges were dismissed. A significant part of the claims related to the content of the story were also found to be unfounded,” says Mukka in the press release.

Mukka reminds that the judgment is not yet legally binding.

“We still believe that the article published in December 2017 did not reveal security secrets. The court also states in its decision that no concrete damage has been caused to the interests of national defense or state security. No explanation of this has been presented during the process.”

Mukka points out that the five-year process has been very difficult for all involved.

“The process itself has narrowed freedom of speech in Finland, and despite the moderation, the verdict will not save the situation. Even the threat of a prison sentence and the long-term public pressure related to the legal process raises the threshold for journalists and editors to tackle socially significant topics. This weakens the opportunities for citizens to form their own understanding of what is happening in society,” says Mukka.

Mukka points out that the district court acquitted the journalists of the charges in those sections where it was about the preparation of unpublished articles. He considered it an expected and valuable solution, because “the opposite position would have meant prior censorship in practice”.

Also Former corresponding editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat Kaius Niemä was interrogated again as a suspect in late November. Assistant Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe however announced in Decemberthat he is not going to press charges against Nieme.

Should the editor-in-chief at the time have taken on greater responsibility in the publication and legal process?

“The editorial management has been responsible for the publication in this matter, and it has been brought up many times. The prosecutor’s position has been that the decision to publish or the role of the editorial management has not been important,” says Mukka.

Mukka says Niemen acted very responsibly during the entire five-year process.

“Also, this is not the kind of competition in which, for example, Kaius Nieme’s position would have in any way affected the treatment of the accused and convicted in court”

Prosecutors have not yet commented on the verdict. On their side, Deputy Crown Prosecutor Rappe will make a public statement about the matter, but he is not going to comment on the verdict until Friday.

The legal process started with the Defense Forces’ request for an investigation. The General Staff has announced that it will study the verdict carefully before drawing any conclusions from it.

Tumo Pietiläinen’s lawyer Timo Ylikantola says that his boss is surprised by the district court’s finding of guilt and finds the verdict worrisome in terms of freedom of expression.

“The verdict is problematic for journalists and freedom of speech. It sets a deterrent effect and affects how investigative journalism can be done about the Defense Forces and other actors in the security sector. To some extent, it limits freedom of speech and journalists’ work opportunities,” says Ylikantola.

Ylikantola considers it clear that Pietiläinen will inform the district court during the next week that he is dissatisfied with the verdict. It is a condition for appealing the verdict. According to Ylikantola, they are still analyzing the verdict carefully before making a final decision on whether to file an appeal.

Halminen and Silfverberg’s lawyer Kai Kotiranta says that the district court has done a thorough job. However, he considers it possible that the verdict will still be appealed to the Court of Appeal.

“However, I disagree with reading Halminen as the reason. As far as Silfverberg is concerned, the rejection verdict is clear and the district court’s decision is particularly meritorious in terms of the reasons for rejecting the company and aid charges.”

In Kotiranta’s opinion, the sentence regarding Halminen is problematic, especially with regard to the assessment of intent.

“It seems that the intentionality of the act is now justified on the basis of a fact that was not shown in court. In this respect, I think the judgment is open to criticism.”

home Shore considers the order of the district court to remove the Viestikoekeskus story published by HS in December 2017 from the website problematic from the point of view of freedom of speech and the press.

“The matter in question is also in the print magazine and downloaded for sure in countless places. The order actually changes history and is unacceptable. Not all information claimed by the prosecutor to be security secrets has been approved as such. There is no need to order the case to be disposed of and it does not achieve anything, no protection.”

Mukka also says that he thinks the solution is special.

“The judgment has just come and we need to look into how we deal with this as well [määräykseen]”, he says.

“Our initial position is that content that has been published online once is not removed afterwards except for exceptionally compelling reasons.”