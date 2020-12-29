And are among the favorite couples of Bollywood. When the two are together, their chemistry is enjoyed by everyone. Twinkle Khanna has a birthday today (29 December). Fans and friends are wishing them on this occasion. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s comment caught everyone’s attention. He has written a beautiful message for his wife.

Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle like this

Akshay Kumar has posted a picture with Twinkle Khanna. It is written with this, one more year of questioning the decisions of life but I am happy that I have to take these with you. Happy birthday Tina.

Akshay-Twinkle is 20 years old

It will be 20 years with Akshay and Twinkle in January. How to spend life as a lover, friend and spouse can be learned from them. Both Aarav and Nitara are parents of two children. Even after the haptic schedule, Akshay spends quality time with children and family.

Many big projects in Akshay’s account

Talking on the professional front, Akshay has recently completed the shoot of the film ‘Atrangi Ray’. It will feature Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush with him. Apart from this, Akshay has films like ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Ram Setu’.