Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to adhere to the messages of encouragement he has received lately Ansu Fati, after recognizing himself, through social networks, that his recovery is not progressing within the indicated deadlines and that he is in one of the hardest moments of his career, but at the same time convinced that he will get ahead, just as he did when he was a child and broke his tibia and fibula, being then almost a year off the pitch.

The now Juventus forward has sent a message of affection to Fati so that he can continue with his recovery process and not look back: “Let’s go Ansu Fati. You will be back soon.“. The message is accompanied by a photo of the young Blaugrana attacker exercising in the gym with a medicine ball.

It must be remembered that Fati suffered a tear of the medial meniscus of the left knee in early November. The surgeon Ramón Cugat sutured the meniscus with an initial prognosis of four months of loss. However, his recovery has suffered various setbacks, to the point of go under the knife again in early January to fix your suture problems. This second intervention, which was hidden by the club, He has not finished putting things in their place, either, as his knee continues to swell when he increases the workloads.

The situation now seems to be in an alley with only one way out: a new operation, in this case, a menisectomy, that is, remove the medial meniscus. The player, who has opted for a second opinion, traveling to Lyon to consult with the French surgeon Bertrand Cottet, who already operated on players like Karim Benzema, wanted to make one last attempt to avoid the operating room, with injections with corticosteroids, as we anticipated in AS, but the therapy has not worked either.

So, everything indicates that in the next few days Fati will have to pass for the third time by arthroscopy. In this case, if your meniscus is eventually removed, you could be playing in a few six weeks, although it would open the doors to a long-term degenerative joint problem. A real headache for a player who is only 18 years old and who could see his professional career cut short before time.