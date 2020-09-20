Today is Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday. On Mahesh’s birthday, daughter Alia Bhatt has written a lovely message. Alia, sharing her childhood photo with Mahesh, wrote, ‘I have nothing big and intelligent to say. Our time this year will not be able to fit in the caption. But I would like to say one thing from our favorite film- ‘Look inside yourself, be more than what you have become. Remember who you are .. Always remember. ‘

Alia further wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Mufasa, you are a very good man, never believe anything else’.

Sony’s special message

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also wrote a special message for Mahesh. Sony shared the photo of Mahesh and wrote, ‘Happy birthday sweetheart! Age cannot stop you. You continue to inspire us in this way with your intelligence and good understanding. ‘

Let me tell you that Alia and Ranbir appeared together in Riddhima Kapoor’s birthday party. A video of Riddhima’s birthday celebration went viral on social media with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing to the song ‘Aap Jaise Koi’.

Alia Bhatt had said about her relationship with Ranbir, don’t look

During an interview to Filmfare, Alia told that she likes to see her relationship with Ranbir as friendship. Aaliya had said, ‘This is not a relationship. This is a friendship. I am saying this with all sincerity. It is beautiful I am walking on stars and clouds right now. The best thing is that we are two people, who are still living their lives. This is not a situation where you will see us constantly together. This is a real sign of a comforting relationship. touch wood. In fact, Ranbir is my great friend.

Kareena Kapoor to be 40 years old, emotional message written before birthday

When asked about Ranbir’s past, Alia said, “It is not difficult to understand them.” He is a gem.

Talking about Alia and Ranbir’s professional life, both are going to be seen in the film Brahmastra. Through this film, the two will be working together for the first time. Amitabh Bachchan is in the lead role with both of them in the film.